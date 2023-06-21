Schumer Embarks on New Phase in Advancing AI Bill





Schumer expects a comprehensive AI bill to secure both U.S. national security and U.S. jobs. He supports accountable systems in the areas of misinformation, bias, copyright, liability and intellectual property. AI tools must align with democratic values. Decide what level of transparency the federal government and private citizens will demand from his AI companies.

The fifth principle, innovation, builds on the desire of majority leaders to support US-led innovation in AI technology. Lawmakers are weighing whether to fund research projects and computing infrastructure that could significantly boost productivity and help U.S. AI companies compete with foreign rivals.

Schumer said Wednesday that innovation should be our north star. But if people think AI innovation is not safe and proper guardrails are not in place, innovation will be stifled or even stopped altogether.

Schumer also announced plans to host a series of AI Insight forums starting this fall. At the conference, top AI experts will be tasked with briefing Congress on a variety of subjects, including workforce, national security, privacy, explainability, and even doomsday scenarios.

Schumer said the purpose of the forum is to free Congress from the slow, committee process of regulating rapidly changing technology.

A new process is needed, Schumer said, as there is little legislative history on the issue. Majority leaders later said that if MPs followed the typical practice of holding congressional hearings in their opening statements, with each MP asking questions on often different issues for five minutes at a time, they could not come up with the right policy. I warned you it would.

However, the forum is not expected to launch until September. And even if Congress manages to close substantial knowledge gaps, the approaching presidential election means that lawmakers may have a limited window of time to cooperate on a comprehensive bill. means.

In a short question-and-answer session at the end of his talk, Schumer said his office considered the European Union’s AI law and other foreign efforts to curb the industry, none of which truly challenge the world’s imagination. He said that it turned out that he did not catch it.

Our goal is to consider the US proposition, Schumer said, saying the US is the world’s largest economy, the world’s innovative leader, and the world’s intellectual leader. He added that most other countries want a single system to regulate AI.

Schumer said if we can get this together in a very serious way, the rest of the world will follow suit.

Schumer said a broader AI bill would have to be bipartisan. He will continue to build partnerships between Senators Mike Rounds (RS.D.), Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Senators Martin Heinrich (DN.M.). He stressed the effort, but said the road ahead remained bleak.

There is no question about it. All this is very ambitious, Schumer said Wednesday. We must act humbly. We will do our utmost to enact a comprehensive bill.

