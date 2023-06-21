Google Cloud launches AI-powered anti-money laundering tools for banks





Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL) announced Wednesday the launch of an anti-money laundering (AML) product powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The tool is designed to help global financial institutions detect money laundering more effectively and efficiently.

Key Takeaways Google Cloud has launched an AI-powered product for banks to help detect money laundering more effectively. This tool uses machine learning to create a risk score that identifies high-risk customers. Google Cloud has announced that his AI tools in the company have reduced the number of alerts HSBC receives. increased by over 60%. How does Google’s new tool work?

Google Cloud aims to differentiate its tools by eliminating rule-based programming typically used to set up and maintain AML monitoring programs.

The United Nations estimates that about 2-5% of the world’s gross domestic product, or about $2 trillion, is laundered each year. Despite billions of dollars being invested in anti-money laundering systems over the past decades, over 95% of the money generated by the system has been laundered. Alerts are closed as false positives during the first phase of review.

Google Cloud tools offer an integrated risk score generated by machine learning as an alternative. Risk scores are formed from transaction patterns, network behavior, and customer perception data to identify instances of high-risk retail and commercial customers.

Google Cloud announced that using this approach, their AI tools have reduced the number of alerts HSBC receives by more than 60%. The HSBC true positive rate increased 2-4 fold, suggesting high accuracy. Other prominent users include Banco Bradesco in Brazil and digital bank Lunar in Denmark.

Google’s AI push gains momentum

Tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are racing against each other to roll out new (AI) products and applications. Google got off to a rocky start with the launch of the Bard chatbot, but has since continued to announce new features. Multiple AI-driven applications such as maps, search, and advertising campaigns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/google-ai-anti-money-laundering-tool-7550923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos