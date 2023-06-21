Fictiv’s 2023 State of Manufacturing report finds leaders grappling with AI adoption, employee productivity and speed of innovation





93% of manufacturing leaders are preparing for a shortage of skilled engineering talent. 85% plan or have already deployed AI technology to drive increased productivity and operational efficiency. In 2023, companies that value the speed of innovation as a top priority will see him increase by 11 percentage points from 2022, demonstrating a focus on growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the release of its 8th Annual State of the Manufacturing Industry Report, conducted in partnership with technology market research firm Dimensional Research. Did. The report tracks the sentiment of decision makers across hundreds of U.S. manufacturing companies and finds that despite the industry being characterized by economic uncertainty and workforce challenges, new technology solutions, especially artificial He revealed that he is enthusiastic about introducing solutions that utilize intelligence (AI).

Fictitious Manufacturing Status Report 2023

Nearly all manufacturing leaders (93%) are taking proactive steps to address the workforce gap and preparing for a critical shortage of skilled engineering talent. More than half (51%) are investing in technology solutions that drive productivity gains, and 85% say their company already has AI solutions in place.

As technology becomes increasingly important for leaders to overcome tough economic conditions, tight labor markets, and barriers to employee productivity, 97% of leaders expect AI to impact their product development and manufacturing capabilities. I expect to give

“The silver lining of the macro environment is that technology is being pushed to the forefront of manufacturing,” said Fictiv CEO and co-founder Dave Evans. “Leaders are committed to accelerating growth and product innovation, but they recognize that they need better digital tools to empower their workforce and protect them from financial risk. The industry is ready to see hardware development accelerate to the speed of software development, and AI will be a major catalyst.”

Notably, 2023 survey data shows that leaders’ focus on accelerating the speed of new product innovation is up 11 percentage points from 49% today to 38% in 2022, an increase from survival to It marks a strategic shift towards prosperity. While there are certainly challenges to overcome (94% report barriers to new product innovation), 78% are positively evaluating technology solutions for more efficient product development.

Additional findings include:

Consistent with the 2022 data, improving manufacturing and supply chain visibility remains a top priority across the business. 53% predict that quality control and inspection will be the product development and manufacturing sector most impacted by AI. The number of leaders who reported that their engineer spends more than 6 hours of her work per week on procurement or non-engineering tasks has jumped from 30% to 52% for him since 2022. Domestic shoring is on the rise, with 71% of leaders planning to expand US manufacturing, up 6 percentage points from 2022 (65%).

To download the full 2023 State of Manufacturing Report, click here.

About Fictiv Fictiv is a custom manufacturing operating system that makes sourcing and supplying mechanical parts faster, easier and more efficient. Supported by best-in-class operational talent, its intelligent systems integrate a highly vetted and managed network of partners around the world to deliver fast, high-quality manufacturing from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has produced more than 20 million parts for early-stage and large enterprises alike, helping companies innovate with agility and bring products to market faster. .

source fictitious

