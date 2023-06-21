Google Pixel Tablet has an ingenious stylus storage solution





The Google Pixel Tablet is intended as a home and entertainment-first device, and charging docks with features like the Nest Hub make that even clearer. Google has continued to add support for USI 2.0, a stylus connectivity standard that allows his one pen to be used with various devices without pairing. The company appears to support magnetic pens as well, with the upper back of the tablet providing a solid magnetic grip to the stylus.

I was curious to see how well the Pixel Tablet would perform as a note-taking and annotation device, so I bought one of my favorite stylus pens, the Penoval USI 2.0 Pen. The $60 stylus might be a little overkill (there are plenty of cheaper options), but we liked the understated design and the fact that it has a USB-C port. That means you don’t need to switch AAA batteries or other unusual charging solutions. It also has magnets so you can attach it to some devices.

Surprisingly, thanks to the Penoval pen’s magnets, the pen can be easily attached to the back of the Pixel Tablet, lined up with the rear-facing camera in the upper left corner. Especially the hazel version and the combination of this pen creates a beautiful look. Penoval was kind enough to place the magnet so that the brand faces the back of the tablet so the back and stylus are clean. You can even access his USB-C port on Penoval to charge it while it’s still connected to your tablet.

This back-facing solution makes a lot of sense for the Pixel tablet, as opposed to the iPad, where the Apple Pencil snaps to the side of the tablet. After all, it should be docked in the charging base most of the time, and with the pen on the back, it doesn’t spoil the tablet’s understated look and feel at all. At the same time, the pen is always there, ready to use on the back of the tablet whenever you want to write something down.

Given the presence of these magnets on the Pixel Tablet, it makes me wonder if Google originally intended to ship the tablet with a stylus. In fact, there were rumors and even leaks that the Pixel Tablet had a Google-made stylus and keyboard accessory, but these were never released with the device. I just submitted further evidence that the stylus is a Google stylus (may be work in progress when this article was posted). If you’re disappointed by this, knowing that you can use a third-party stylus to recreate the first-party pen experience very faithfully should at least offer some relief. Now all that’s left is to hope that Google will make some of Smart’s stylus features on Android 14 compatible with his USI pencil.

