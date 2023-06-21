Life-changing AI innovation with dementia wins Dementia Longitude Award for 1.9 million people





LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An app that repairs ‘broken’ speech, high-tech glasses that help people with dementia recognize others, and help people navigate their communities The “Yellow Brick Road” map is part of only three solutions that made it to the semi-finals of the 4 Meter Longitude Award on Dementia.

Care City’s Dorothy app is one of 24 semi-finalists in the Longitude Award for Dementia. The app is being tested by residents of Abkros nursing home in Romford, including 93-year-old Ronald, who is working on a prototype.

A total of 1.9 million pieces were awarded to 24 pioneering teams of innovators from around the world today in the International Challenge Competition, funded by the Alzheimer’s Association and Innovate UK and designed and presented by Challenge Works.

80,000 Discovery Awards were awarded for developing new technologies to improve the lives of people with dementia. Going forward, the team will work with people with dementia and their caregivers to ensure the technology is intuitive, easy to use, and adaptable to their changing needs.

Innovations include:

Augmented reality maps to keep people from getting lost or confused – The Dorothy community of Care City (UK) uses augmented reality to provide simple instructions for navigating virtual pathways and environments A digital ‘Yellow Brick Road’ map.

High-tech specs for facial recognition – iMAGIC smart glasses allow people to recognize familiar faces, provide reminders and alerts, zoom in and out for easy navigation, call loved ones, read vital signs Developed by Khalifa University (UAE) to monitor signs. .

Virtual Voice Assistant App to Fill in Missing Words – Conversational AI software from Amicus Brain Innovations (US) uses speech and language processing to help you understand the common challenges of “chopped voice” as dementia progresses. and speak aloud the AI’s “repaired” expression. What the user was trying to say.

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Kate Lee said: “It’s vitally important that people with dementia can live independently for as long as possible while doing things that bring them a sense of fulfillment. And that’s exactly what innovation is about. All of today’s Discovery Award winners bring hope to the here and now, and their ability to develop cutting-edge tools that bring tangible change to people’s lives.”

Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, said: “By tackling dementia, the Longitude Awards are tackling the global health crisis. Around 50 million people worldwide have dementia, and 10 million people die each year. There are new cases nearby and Innovate UK is happy to support this effort.” “Together with the other important work we are doing in this area, the UK is a world leader in innovation for healthy aging and this award will encourage new technologies. , helps people with dementia, their families and caregivers live with dementia “easier”.

The Longitude Award on Dementia promotes the development of personalized, technology-based tools, created in collaboration with people in the early stages of dementia, to help them lead independent, more fulfilling lives and the things they love. We help you do that. This contest was organized in collaboration with people with dementia. The judges were advised in their decision-making by the awards’ Live Experience Advisory Board.

Trevor Salomon, whose wife, Yvonne, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2013, chairs the Longitude Award for the Dementia Lived Experiences Advisory Board.

“Before being diagnosed, my wife amazed everyone with her ability to do anything she set her mind to,” Trevor said. “Having access to technology that helps extend her independence and enjoyment would be very valuable. Advances in AI mean that new technology is transformative for people like my wife, but it needs to be easy to use, intuitive, and adaptable to each person’s unique needs.Technology is in a bubble It shouldn’t be developed by brute force, it should be designed and tested by experts, the people who ultimately benefit from it.”

In 2024, five finalists will receive an additional 1.5 million funding to build real-world prototypes. In total, more than 3 million seed funding and development grants have been awarded, and in 2026 he will be awarded his first prize of 1 million.

For more information, visit dementia.longitudeprize.org.

The full list of semi-finalists can be found at https://dementia.longitudeprize.org/discovery-award-winners-semi-finalists/.

Photo Library is available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12mDWnj-ZIaI7COQWNPLngob15ludL9N3?usp=sharing Please Credit Longitude Award on Dementia

About the Dementia Longitude Award

The Longitude Award on Dementia is a $4 million award to encourage the creation of personalized, technology-based tools created in collaboration with people in the early stages of dementia to help them become more independent. Help them live a fulfilling life and enable them to: what they enjoy. The Dementia Longitude Award is funded by the UK’s Alzheimer’s Association and Innovation UK and is administered by Challenge Works.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106551/Longitude_Prize_on_Dementia.jpg

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-innovations-to-transform-living-with-dementia-are-awarded- 1-9m-by-longitude-prize-about dementia-301855710.html

