Extent of disease determined by PSMA-PET emerges as a potential prognostic marker in high-risk nmCRPC





Results of a multicenter, retrospective study presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting show that PSMA-PET imaging-detected pelvic lymph node metastases and multiple metastatic disease initially differentiated between nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate and Conventional imaging-based cancer (nmCRPC) shown to significantly worsen the prognosis of diagnosed patients1

PSMA-PET disease coverage offers new risk-stratification possibilities for nmCRPC patients without distant metastases (patients) based on conventional imaging, write Wolfgang Fendler, M.D. and colleagues.

For retrospective analysis, the investigators reviewed PSMA-PET scans of 200 patients initially diagnosed by conventional imaging with nmCRPC. According to the study, these patients also had an International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) grade 4 or greater and/or prostate-specific antigen doubling time (PSADT ≤10 months).

The study authors found a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.93 for multiple metastatic disease (five or more multiple metastases) on PSMA PET imaging. The median overall survival and new metastasis-free survival (nMFS) in this cohort were 74 months and 60 months, respectively, but the researchers found that the median overall survival for patients with multiple metastatic disease was At 61 months, we found that the new metastasis-free survival (nMFS) was 38 months. nMFS.

Early pelvic lymph node involvement did not affect nMFS rates, according to the study authors. However, they found a significant association with shortened mean overall survival (2.01 HR). Patients with primary pelvic lymph node metastasis had a median overall survival of 55 months, compared with 74 months in the aforementioned cohort.

PSMA-PET disease coverage offers new additional risk stratification possibilities for nmCRPC patients without distant metastases (patients) based on conventional imaging, said Wolfgang Fendler, M.D., Department of Nuclear Medicine, University of Duisburg-Essen. writes Dr. The German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany, and colleagues.

The researchers noted a HR of 1.58 for patients who received definitive radiation therapy (RT) and a HR of 1.41 for patients with Gleason grade ≥8, although these factors had a significant impact on overall survival. pointed out that it does not affect PSA levels and PSADT also had no effect on survival, according to the study authors.

reference

1. Hadaschik BA, Eiber M, Weber M, et al. Disease coverage and overall survival (OS) by prostate-specific membrane antigen-ligand positron emission tomography (PSMA-PET) in patients with high-risk non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) (pts): an international multicenter collaboration retrospective study. J Clin Onkol 41, no. 16_Supplementary Doi: 10.1200/JCO.2023.41.16_suppl.5010

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urologytimes.com/view/psma-pet-determined-disease-extent-emerges-as-potential-prognostic-marker-in-high-risk-nmcrpc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos