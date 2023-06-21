Why Google is suing over business practices





Google is a serial violator of US antitrust and consumer protection laws.

Mike Reid | Gannett CEO and Chairman

Gannett, America’s largest news publisher, which includes USA TODAY and hundreds of local newspapers, filed a federal lawsuit this morning against Google for its monopoly on the advertising technology market and deceptive commercial practices.

Our lawsuit seeks to restore fair competition in the digital advertising market disrupted by Google. News coverage has relied on advertising since our oldest publication, the Poughkeepsie Journal, was published in his 1785. Today, 86% of Americans read their news online. As a result, news publishers rely on digital advertising revenue to deliver the timely, cutting-edge reporting and content that communities across the country rely on.

The move online should have created a huge opportunity for publishers. Digital advertising is now a $200 billion business, having grown nearly eightfold since 2009.

Google’s Business Practices Affect Local News

However, advertising revenue for news publishers has declined significantly. Google’s practices have real-world implications that not only reduce revenue, but also force local news to scale back and downsize when you need it most.

Data reveals a fundamental discrepancy in the online marketplace. His content providers, including hundreds of local news outlets, generate enormous value, but no financial benefits at all. This is because, as a middleman, Google dominates the market for key software and technology products that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell advertising space.

Google controls 90% of the publisher ad server market that publishers use to serve ad space for sale. Google also controls more than 60% of the ad exchange market, which conducts auctions between advertisers bidding for ad space on publishers’ websites.

Finally, Google controls the largest source of advertisers bidding on the exchange. For Gannett, 60% of all purchases come from him through Google. The obvious and painful result is that Google unfairly controls and manipulates every aspect of each online advertising transaction.

Google uses that conflict of interest to advance its own interests at the expense of publishers, readers and everyone else. Our lawsuit details more than a dozen cases of grossly anticompetitive and deceptive conduct by Google that began in 2009 and continues to the present day.

The crux of this case and our position is that Google is abusing its control over its ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for competing exchanges to conduct competitive auctions. In addition, Google Exchange runs its own auctions, so Google advertisers can buy ad space at bargain prices. This means less investment in online content, fewer ad slots for publishers to sell and fewer for advertisers to buy. Google always wins because it gains share in that shrinking pie.

But who will lose? US news organizations and their readers. Local news outlets in particular have been hit hard by Google’s illegal bid-rigging practices.

Across the industry, newsroom employment has fallen by more than half since 2008, and 20% of all newspapers have closed. While Google is growing on this plan, the most needed news is getting less.

In 2022, Google will generate over $30 billion in revenue from the sale of advertising space on publishers’ websites. That’s six times the combined digital advertising revenue of all US news publications. In a functioning market, no one expects intermediaries to make more money than content creators.

Recent lawsuit against Google shows what’s at stake

Google flipped the script only because the company is a serial violator of US antitrust and consumer protection laws.

Government officials across the country and around the world agree. In December 2020, a bipartisan group of 17 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google, raising similar allegations of an ad tech monopoly.

The U.S. Department of Justice, along with a bipartisan coalition of 17 additional states, filed its own ad tech lawsuit against Google earlier this year. Both lawsuits have endured Google’s best efforts to dismiss the lawsuits.

And last week, the European Union’s competition authority filed a related ad tech lawsuit based on similar underlying conduct. The Justice Department and the EU are rightfully seeking financial damages and fines, as well as a breakup of Google’s ad tech business.

Antitrust officers know what’s at stake. Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy. Without free and fair competition in the digital advertising space, publishers can’t invest in newsrooms and content, and readers can’t get reliable news at low cost or for free. Our democracies and communities suffer when citizens are ill-informed and isolated, and when quality journalism is not available to hold those in power to account.

For more than 100 years, Mr. Gannett has been a tireless advocate for the freedom of the press that enables communities to thrive. This lawsuit is aimed at ensuring a free and fair market so that we can continue our mission for hundreds of years more.

Mike Reed is CEO and Chairman of Gannett Co., Inc.

