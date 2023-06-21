Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics Announces New Director





June 21, 2023

Writers, filmmakers, lawyers and thought leaders will gather at the ASU California Center in Los Angeles in June to answer some of the critical dilemmas posed by the rise of generative artificial intelligence and its impact on the entertainment industry. I tried.

Disruption 2.0, a collaboration between ASU’s Master’s Program in Narrative and Emerging Media, Creative Commons and Ekti Labs, was held in the historic Herald Examiner Building. Jonathan Dotan will lead a discussion on generative AI at his Disruption 2.0 event at the ASU California Center.Photo credit: Charles Anderson Download full image

With more countries beginning to draft AI-related legislation and the Writers Guild of America on strike over the threat posed by AI, now is the time to directly impact AI and its secondary impacts. EQTY Lab said it is time to have a substantive dialogue and dialogue around the rights of creators to receive. Founder Jonathan Dotan said:

Dotan said lessons about the current rise of AI could be drawn from history, particularly the impact of loom technology on the textile industry during the first industrial revolution.

The arrival of textiles in Britain brought about great social changes. The technology of the loom ushered in the great social changes that would follow for centuries,” Dotan said.

In the 17th century, workers feared technology would put them out of work. However, organized labor was illegal at the time. That fear, also about fair profit sharing, continues today through the writers’ strike.

Again, Dotan says we are adapting to change and exploring ways to use technology.

Dotan described AI as an applied statistical system that ingests vast amounts of data to create answers based on probabilities. As AI accumulates more data, it can come up with statistically better answers.

This is why AI lacks sentience, he said. Instead, he described it as an overconfident teenager who knows everything and knows nothing. “

Its uses range from language models like ChatGPT, trained on most of the internet, to Midjourney, which can create original art in seconds.

However, their use raises the need to protect artists’ rights to works that may be drawn by AI. One option would be to shut down the open-source nature of the model, but that seems impractical.

If we shut it down, Dotan said, it could be the end of the open Internet as we know it. The risk is that we overcorrect. Consider how the stone cathedral was replaced by the printing press, giving rise to an entire universe of media and creativity.

Dotan said creators need better stories to talk about responding to AI. We have sufficient funds and technology to address some of these issues. New tools and processes are required. It’s time to create.

(From left) EQTY Lab founder Jonathan Dotan leads a panel at the ASU California Center with filmmaker Aaron Zelman, Writers Guild members John Rogers, and John Lopez on the impact of generative AI on the film industry.Cinematography: Charles Anderson

Dotan then led a panel discussion with writers on industry challenges and AI opportunities, which was particularly prescient as the WGA writers strike entered its seventh week.

As part of the strike, the WGA is calling on the Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance (AMPTP) to ban the use of AI to write or rewrite any source material, and to use it as its own source material. AI materials are trained based on his WGA writer’s work.

WGA’s John Rogers said concerns over plagiarism are real, even if the original fraudulent activity is difficult to track down.

We call it money laundering because we do it with money. And yet it’s a crime and we go after it,” Rogers said.

Film director Aaron Zelman got serious about working on “Law and Order,” but he says people told him that a formulaic show would be easier for AI to write. He likened the idea to writing his first episode.

Later, I met someone at a coffee shop and was told that the conversation was not going well. Perhaps that is what AI’s “law and order” will look like. … Anybody on the show will say it’s too easy, too mechanical. But this is the exponential curve of learning going on here.

Zelman said one of the biggest concerns about AI was not that it was artificially intelligent, but that it was artificially creative, which scared us. added.

WGA’s John Lopez said there are creative processes that could be lost if writers and studios rely on AI for their work.

I was able to learn as a writer while writing boring box office reports. We have automated one of her most valuable parts of a human being: learning,” Lopez said.

When Zelman asked ChatGPT how he could become a better writer, he was told that he could be more efficient.

What if I don’t want the process to be efficient? I’m looking for a creative process,” Zelman said. “In the first draft, we discover something different that we didn’t think of, and that’s the problem.

Rogers said the mistake was style.

It may suck right now, but if you let it shine, that’s what makes you great. You have to give people a chance to fail. Otherwise it’s unoriginal and uninteresting.

The Disruption 2.0 event also featured a panel discussion on music and art, and an open conversation with OpenAI general counsel.

