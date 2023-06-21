How to set a cinematic wallpaper on your Google Pixel phone





Cinematic wallpapers are coming with the June 2023 feature drop for Pixel 6 and newer devices. For those of you who haven’t heard anything about cinematic wallpaper yet, Google says, “Using AI to transform his 2D wallpaper photos into a dynamic 3D scene, creating a truly magical experience.” Realize the look. Basically, it makes your photos look a little more cinematic on your lock screen or home screen.

This feature is technically available on Pixel 6 and newer phones, but don’t be surprised if you have these phones and can’t find it. As reported by Phones Arena, some of his Pixel users have had the feature removed, but some features are missing, especially cinematic wallpapers and emoji backgrounds. Unfortunately, I actually experienced the same issue on my Google Pixel 6 Pro. Despite receiving updates and other pieces of feature drops such as the palm camera timer, it still doesn’t have cinematic wallpapers. Weird and annoying.

Luckily, the Tom’s Guide team wants to make sure they have the best smartphones, so editor Tom Pritchard has joined us with a Pixel 6 Pro. He received the feature and provided the images for this article, so if you’re lucky enough to have access, he can explain how to set a cinematic wallpaper on your Google Pixel device.

How to set a cinematic wallpaper on your Pixel phone

First, make sure your Pixel 6 or newer is updated to the latest Android version. Not sure how to update Android?

1.[設定]>[壁紙とスタイル]Go to.

(Image: ©Future)

Open the Settings app and tap Wallpaper & Styles.

2. Tap “Change Wallpaper”

(Image: ©Future)

Tap Change Wallpaper below your existing home and lock screen wallpaper.

3. Select “My Photos”

(Image: ©Future)

Tap “My Photos” at the top of the page. If you’ve done this process before, you’ll see the top of your camera roll, but otherwise it will be blank, like this image.

4. Select an album and then select a photo

(Image: ©Future)

Select an album from the list and tap a photo to select it.

5. Tap the star icon

(Image: ©Future)

In the image preview, select Home screen or Lock screen (or both) at the bottom, then tap the star icon in the top right.

6. Toggle movie wallpaper on

(Image: ©Future)

Then hit the “Movie Wallpaper” toggle in the bottom popup to set the image as your wallpaper. You are done.

Now you know how to set a cinematic wallpaper. If you want to know the health of your power unit, why not check out our other Android guides, such as how to check the health of your Android battery. Also, how to transfer data from android to android when you get a new phone or how to get an android 13 easter egg and set an emoji wallpaper (not getting the full feature drop in June 2023). very helpful in some cases). myself).

