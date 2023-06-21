Generative AI does not automate the path to business model innovation





But even ChatGPT Super Prompt doesn’t make progress and transformation easy. AI-generated responses also do not solve the real business challenges faced by executives across organizations. A common and critical challenge we hear from CIOs, CTOs and CDOs every day is that they struggle to convince executives that IT is not a cost center, but the architecture for the future of the business. is. How do you persuade decision makers to work together to connect your IT strategy with your business strategy?

Technology doesn’t solve (all) problems

Avant-garde artist, composer, musician and filmmaker Laurie Anderson ponders the role of AI in creative problem-solving when she is appointed Artist-in-Residence at the Australian Institute of Machine Learning (AIML). I was. She remembered her one of her meditation teacher’s favorite words. “If you think technology will solve your problems, you don’t understand technology, and you don’t understand your own problems,” she said.

Her point is that AI or generative AI is not a silver bullet. She likened her AI to the purpose of art. This made me think differently about the role of AI and creativity in business transformation.

“I always think when people say the purpose of art is to make the world a better place. For whom is it a better place?” Anderson said in the same Wired article. “If I had to describe art in one word, it would be freedom,” she continued. “I am interested in whether this freedom can be translated or facilitated by AI in a meaningful way for her.”

The same is true for digital and business transformation. If work and technology serve the purpose of making business better in this digital renaissance, the question is, who is better? And what would look better? What makes it more meaningful?

Like automation, the prompts most of us are experimenting with are rooted in what we know. So the problem we are trying to solve is based on our view today. With more open minds, creativity, and human ingenuity, we can also reframe problems and pursue previously unanticipated opportunities.

