UM-Prof. Flint Patented Innovative Climate Control Technology





Phones, TVs, refrigerators, and even our homes have become smarter. The term “smart” itself derives from the phrase “self-monitoring, analyzing and reporting technology”, but the concept of allowing previously inanimate objects, such as the aforementioned phone, has led to the widespread use of “smart” as became known. They talk to us, help us with various tasks, and even guide our actions.

Mihai Brzo is an associate professor of engineering at the University of Michigan’s Flint School of Innovation and Technology, and began his quest for more energy efficient and smarter climate control systems during his previous tenure at the University of North Texas. rice field. For research he has access to UNT’s Net Zero Energy Building. Since arriving at his UM-Flint in 2013, he has continued to leverage the ever-changing landscape of current technology and the innovations happening at his UM-Flint to drive projects forward.

Monitor subjects using thermal cameras and sensors in a temperature-controlled room.

In April, his work earned Burzo a US patent entitled “Multimodal Sensing of Thermal Comfort for Adaptive Climate Control.” The patent concerns Burzo’s system for monitoring technology users through a thermal camera system and other sensors to automatically adjust the temperature of environments such as vehicles and buildings.

“The system will continuously monitor the user and ensure that the HVAC system maintains optimal thermal comfort,” says Burzo.

The new technology uses artificial intelligence and consumes less energy than existing solutions. This is especially true for electric vehicles, which can extend their range through energy savings, and is also true for zero-net energy buildings, where efficiency is paramount.

One of the thermal camera systems used to monitor objects in custom-built temperature chambers.

Current temperature systems, such as smart thermostats, allow users to remotely control things to set desired temperatures at different times of the day, or turn them on and off automatically based on human presence. You can, but Burzo’s system goes beyond these capabilities.

“Even with the same thermostat setting, our body temperature perception varies from day to day. For example, if we exercise, we may prefer a lower setting,” says Bruzo. “Similarly, if you put on your winter jacket and get in your car, you may want to turn the setting to a lower setting for your comfort. 24/7 thermal comfort with no adjustments.”

Burzo’s team used human participants, including students, staff, and faculty from the UM-Flint community. They designed a special temperature-controlled chamber and systematically varied the temperature inside to measure the human response. They collected data from thermal and visual cameras, as well as sensors that measure respiration, heart rate, and other vital signs. This allowed the team to use the data to develop machine learning algorithms that recognize patterns and adjust accordingly.

Burzo said the technology will enable users to enjoy a more comfortable and customized experience, whether they are commuting or living in a house or building. He also plans to extend the application of the technology to other areas.

For more information about the College of Innovation & Technology, please visit its web page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.umflint.edu/2023/06/21/um-flint-professor-awarded-patent-for-revolutionary-climate-control-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos