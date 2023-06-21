What’s a Chromebook X? Google’s New Line of Flagship Laptops Coming Soon





June Wang/ZDNET

Far from the Pixelbook, Google is making headlines with new laptop news. The company is rebranding its high-end Chromebooks into the same category after leaks of a new program called “Chromebook X.”

For many years, Chromebooks were primarily known as baseline computers, often used by students and students who wanted only basic functionality such as portability, productivity apps, and web browsing from their laptops. But then Chromebooks got better performance features, more effective multitasking, and opened the door to premium Chromebooks.

9to5Google speculates that the Chromebook X will distinguish high-end, more premium Chromebooks from the lot with its own set of standards that are only partially known.

Google is estimated to need a certain amount of RAM, a high-end display in the laptop, and a high-quality camera for video calling, which is one of the Chromebook X’s key focuses. Google will be incorporating Live Caption within ChromeOS for video calls and a built-in portrait blur effect, as well as audio isolation during video calls.

As for processors, Google is said to be already preparing its Chromebook X line of laptops to feature AMD Zen 2+, AMD Zen 3 and Intel Core 12th generation processors (including the latter’s N-series chips). there is

Chromebook X exclusively features “Time of Day” wallpapers and screensavers that change appearance as the day goes on, up to 16 virtual desks, fixed files from Google Drive for offline use, and It also features support for new retail services. demo mode.

According to 9to5Google, the devices under the Chromebook X umbrella could launch as early as the end of this year, and could even feature an “X” across the brand and boot screen.

