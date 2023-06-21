Google Nest camera goes offline randomly in Europe





I woke up yesterday at 7am to discover that my two Nest cameras were showing as offline. After hours of troubleshooting and hard resetting to get the camera working again, it turns out that this issue is specific to Google’s end. Here he is a week or so ago, hundreds of Nest Cam owners reported that their cameras were showing up as offline, but Google hasn’t notified the owners and even posted the issue on the Nest service status page. I have not.

Most of the reports are from the UK or European countries, but all mention that the Google Home app shows the camera as offline, even though it can actually record the event. Neither of my cameras could see the live feed, but they were happy to record me trying to fix them. A hard reset of the camera to factory settings got it working perfectly again, and some Nest Cam users had it working again after a few hours.

Google spokeswoman Mia Nicholson told The Verge that a recent server update had caused some devices to not connect properly in the EU, resulting in them being unable to connect for a short period of time. said in a statement. Most users have recovered and we are working quickly to fully resolve the issue.

The Google Nests Twitter support account acknowledged the issue earlier this month. Oddly enough, Google hasn’t updated its own Nest support site to let owners know about offline Nest Cam issues. After resetting the camera, I noticed the problem reappeared briefly last night. Others are still waiting for their Nest Cam devices to show up as online on Google Home.

Separately, I had to ask Google to replace my Nest Learning Thermostat last month because Google decided to stop connecting to Wi-Fi just a few months after it was first installed. I’m waiting for another device to be up and running again this week as the problem reoccurred with the replacement unit. Nest thermostat Wi-Fi issues have been an ongoing issue since at least 2020, with units randomly failing and requiring replacement by Google. I’m starting to wonder how smart Google’s smart home devices actually are when they can’t reliably connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Update June 21, 2:45 PM ET: Updated to add a statement from a Google spokesperson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/21/23768201/google-nest-cam-offline-error-message-europe-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos