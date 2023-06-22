R|T: Retail Times Canada-founded company that developed Instant Pot files for bankruptcy





Plus: Shopify has partnered with Volt to offer an open banking solution (but not in Canada).

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail technology news from Canada and around the world.

To never miss the most important retail tech news each week, subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page.

Shopify partners with Volt to offer open banking solution (but not in Canada) (BETAKIT)

Shopify has partnered with UK-based FinTech startup Volt to offer open banking features not available to Canadians at a time when the implementation of the country’s open banking framework appears endlessly behind.

Canadian Instant Pot operator files for bankruptcy (Global News)

The Ottawa-founded instant pot maker, now based in the Chicago suburbs, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the craze for its kitchen machines seems to have died down.

Sales of “electronic multi-cooker devices,” mostly Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but by last year had reached 50 million. , to US$344 million.

By: COMOTIONMOTIVATE Vancouver ’23

Motivate powered by CoMotion partners with Invest Vancouver and Translink to shine a global spotlight on the Metro Vancouver region’s most dynamic early-stage companies in the rapidly evolving emerging mobility and clean transportation sectors.

Startups, emerging innovators, venture capital investors, policy makers, mobility leaders and other key players from across British Columbia and beyond will come together at the new global investment gathering.

Join us for two days of pitches, panels, breakout sessions and city tours showcasing next-generation mobility pioneers and highlighting Vancouver as an emerging global hub of innovation.

Use code BETAKIT30OFF to get 30% off your pass. Join us June 27-28, 2023.

Register today!

Over $300,000 in Prizes Announced at Startupfest 2023, Startup Train Returns (Beta Kit)

Startup Fest, a celebration of Montreal startups, has announced the return of its rail service, Startup Train, and more than $300,000 in prizes.

Startupfest, which runs from July 12th to July 14th, has revealed several key attractions this year, including prizes for investing in startups and an express train that will take attendees from the Toronto area to the event. .

Lobby roundup: Lyft looking to delay implementation of Ontario’s new minimum wage law (INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM FOUNDATION)

Lyft wants the Ontario government to delay the implementation of a law that guarantees minimum wages to digital platform workers, according to the IJF’s lobbying registry roundup.

Whispers of Collision, New AI Personnel, and the Funding Landscape at Vancouver Startup Week 2023 (BETAKIT)

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW) is finally back in person, featuring whispers about new Canadian tech events and the rise of Vancouver’s Chief AI Officer.

Amazon HQ2 inaugurates at ribbon-cutting ceremony at new office in Virginia (Washington Post)

After extensive construction work, tense public meetings, a shift to remote work, and plenty of publicity and controversy along the way, Amazon executives cut a giant orange ribbon on Thursday to mark the company’s new Northern Virginia. Officially opened the head office.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the official opening of the first phase of Amazon’s “Headquarters 2” in the Crystal City district, where the company will employ more than 8,000 people and will eventually It plans to create a total of 25,000 new jobs, he said.

Google Startup Accelerator for Female and Black Founders (BETAKIT) Applications Now Open

Google has opened applications for its Black Founders and Female Founders Startup Accelerator Program.

Google says each program will select 12 startups from across North America, and both are three-month virtual bootcamps. Attendees receive mentorship and technical project support, as well as participate in workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Alibaba launches local version of China e-commerce site in Europe (CNBC)

Alibaba President Michael Evans said the company will bring one of its Chinese e-commerce services to Europe. Tmall’s European launch, which focuses on selling local brands to local shoppers in Europe, reflects a significant shift in strategy in Alibaba’s international e-commerce business.

Shopify to ‘aggressively pursue’ funder identities in lawsuit against ‘patent trolls’ (BETAKIT)

After fighting patent trolls for years, Shopify has announced plans to fight back by revealing the identities of the people and organizations that fund the patent trolls suing Shopify.

Agree to upfront all-in rates as part of fight against Biden’s junk fees, including Ticketmaster (Reuters)

Ticketmaster and other companies have agreed to offer consumers an all-in price up front rather than a surprise at checkout, the White House announced Thursday when it called a meeting.

It’s part of Biden’s broader effort to crack down on junk fees charged by airlines, banks, airlines and other industries.

Saskatoon startup Rivercity and 7shifts partner to enhance restaurant food temperature monitoring (BETAKIT)

Rivercity Innovations (RCI) has begun integrating cold chain monitoring sensors and software with 7shifts, which provides a restaurant team management platform.

Through this partnership, RCI will provide temperature monitoring services to 7shift’s over 40,000 clients.

Grubhub lays off nearly 400 people, 15% of company employees (CNBC)

Food delivery platform Grubhub has laid off about 400 employees, or 15% of its workforce, citing the need to remain “competitive,” the company’s CEO said. said in a message to employees.

Google Unveils New Virtual Try-On Feature For Apparel To Fend Off The Competition In Shopping (MODERNRETAIL)

Google has launched a new AI-powered generative virtual try-on option for shoppers looking for apparel.

Google is pitching the try-on feature through a topical lens of generative AI technology, but consultants and analysts say the new tool is in some ways a subset of augmented reality. In that sense, Google is essentially trying to catch up to rivals like Snap, Instagram and Pinterest.

Subscribe to Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below and have it delivered to your email inbox each week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/rt-the-retail-times-canadian-founded-company-behind-instant-pot-files-for-bankruptcy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos