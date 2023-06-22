Mayor Adams, Prime Minister Matos Rodróguez and Bank Governors Announce Expansion of FutureReadyNYC and CUNY Tech Equity Initiative, Partnering with Google to Build Equitable Pipeline to Tech Sector





Google Invests $19M in FutureReadyNYC’s 100 High Schools as First Tech Anchor Partner of FutureReadyNYC’s Expansion Cohort of Schools and State University of New York Tech Equity Adams Administration

From Mayor Adams’ office. Read the original announcement here.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, City University of New York (CUNY) President Flix V. Matos Rodrguez, and New York City Department of Education (DOE) President David C. Banks today present a history of the tech career pipeline in New York. announced an expansion. Students in the city, including a large-scale effort from tech giant Google. CUNY and DOE have partnered with Google as the first technology anchor employer partner for the FutureReadyNYC initiative to deliver meaningful career-related learning opportunities, including career discovery programming, paid job-based learning experiences, and mentorship from technology experts. Offers. FutureReadyNYC is part of DOE’s larger Student Pathways Initiative, which works with employer partners to connect students to high-growth careers. Its goal is to guarantee access to work experience and early college credits or credentials that prepare students for a financially secure future. . The announcement comes alongside her new $19 million investment in FutureReadyNYC’s 100 high schools. Google will also serve as the first partner of the CUNY Tech Equity initiative. The initiative will expand technology-focused career awareness from day one on campus, drive curriculum innovation, increase the number of paid internships, and expand employer engagement with campuses.

Mayor Adams said education must prepare young people for the future and help students acquire the skills they need to succeed. We are working with the Department of Education and the City University of New York to build a pipeline to jobs in the tech sector, and we are pleased to announce that Google will serve as the school’s first technology anchor employer partner for his FutureReadyNYC initiative. I am excited. This partnership means victory for youth, victory for cities and victory for innovation.

California State University President Matos Rodróguez said Google understands the importance of investing in public education that provides students with technology exposure and hands-on opportunities, and is ready to meet the demands of a changing workforce. said that This partnership will tap into the immense potential of CUNY students, giving them the skills and tools they need to build fulfilling and profitable careers after graduation. Google and others for recognizing the importance of addressing the workforce challenges of this growing sector while supporting City College as an engine of student economic mobility and enabling students to build bright and rewarding futures. A big thank you to our industry partners.

DOE Prime Minister Banks said it is honored to partner with a world-class organization like Google to provide students with unique career-relevant learning opportunities alongside private sector leaders. Our public schools have incredible talent, and this important commitment will help us develop the next generation of professional leaders who will revolutionize not only our city, but our country.

The Journey to an Inclusive Economy report reflects the expertise and care of its contributors and points a clear path toward a more equitable and strategic approach to talent development in New York City. Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres Springer said. I am delighted to be a part of its founding and look forward to the work ahead and building a network of tools, funding and support to make upward careers accessible to more New Yorkers. .

As part of its commitment to FutureReadyNYC, Google is offering a data analytics certification program to help prepare students for jobs in one of the fastest growing fields in the nation, teaching teachers for the 2023-2024 school year. We will provide training. Google will also serve as the first partner of the CUNY Tech Equity initiative. The initiative will expand technology-focused career awareness from day one on campus, drive curriculum innovation, increase the number of paid internships, and expand employer engagement with campuses. Google leaders serve on industry advisory boards to ensure our curriculum meets industry standards.

FutureReadyNYC is an example of the Adams administration’s “pathway to an inclusive economy” blueprint in action. The blueprint unveiled today also aims to enhance human resource development, vocational training and employment services in the city. Developed by the Future of Workers Task Force, established by Mayor Adams in Executive Order 22 last summer, the blueprint promotes an employer-led workforce training system that prepares New Yorkers for long-term career success and It focuses on five core strategies to ensure New York. Employers in cities can tap into the talent they need. One of the core strategies reflected in today’s announcement is to develop the public-private partnerships necessary to achieve citywide talent and workforce goals through the empowered and reconfigured New York City Workforce Development Board. to expand. The blueprint also includes improving access and availability to apprenticeships, launching a public-private human resources investment fund, defining shared impact indicators to monitor performance, and helping users of employers engaged in public workforce services. Improving the experience is also emphasized. Since his inauguration, Mayor Adams has already made significant investments in career readiness and employment programs, including the expansion of our summer youth employment program. He provided $33 million in public school career support. And he launches initiatives to promote workplace accessibility, technician careers, and nursing education.

Employers interested in participating in FutureReadyNYC can contact FutureReadyN[email protected] and [email protected] for more information.

William Floyd, Google’s senior director of government affairs and public policy, said in a statement: “Google will continue to grow in 2022 with the belief that high-paying tech jobs should be within reach for every New Yorker. We launched the Tech Opportunity Fund.” And we all know that achieving this goal requires both the public and private sectors to focus and invest in K-12 and his CUNY students. Google is proud to partner with Mayor Adams, Prime Minister Banks and Prime Minister Mattos Rodrguez on meaningful learning experiences such as FutureReadyNYC.

Our city’s future success and competitiveness will depend on the diverse talents of all New Yorkers, said Abby Jo Sigal, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Resources and Workforce Development. The expansion of FutureReadyNYC to 100 high schools and our partnership with Google to help build tech career paths for New York City students will enable all New Yorkers to contribute to and benefit from an inclusive and thriving economy. It represents the institutional infrastructure necessary to make full use of the local talent base so that it can.

Kathryn Wilde, president and CEO of the New York City Partnership, said Google is an essential partner in bringing the public education system into the digital age. With this investment, Google is leading an effort to ensure that young people in cities are prepared to pursue careers in the growing tech sector.

The city’s new approach to employer partnerships is unlike anything we’ve seen before and is needed to help young people better prepare for careers and strengthen the workforce of the future, says the New York State Employment Council. Kiersten Barnett, executive director of the association said. Jobs Council is excited about this new partnership with Google to expand the reach of FutureReadyNYC and expand career-related learning in public schools. This new collaboration demonstrates how educators and employers are working together to meet the needs of the evolving tech talent demand.

School leaders in New York City know how important it is to provide students with career-focused learning opportunities, especially advanced curricula that encourage them to develop real-world skills in an expanding field. said School Supervision Council President Henry Rubio. Dear administrators. We thank the city for its increased investment in FutureReadyNYC high schools and applaud Mayor Adams, Prime Minister Banks, Prime Minister Mattos Rodrguez and Google for this innovative partnership. CSA looks forward to working with you to implement and expand this initiative so that all students have access to programs that prepare them to reach their full potential.

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university and a driving force behind the transformation of social mobility, a vital component of New York City’s lifeline. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 advanced colleges and seven graduate or professional institutions in five boroughs of New York City, serving 243,000 students. It serves more than 100,000 undergraduate and graduate students, awarding 55,000 degrees each. Year. CUNY’s combination of quality and affordability pushes nearly six times as many low-income students into the middle class and above as all Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of college graduates remain in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life, and diversifying the city’s workforce in all areas. CUNY alumni and faculty have won numerous prestigious awards, including 13 Nobel Prizes and her 26 MacArthur Genius Grants. The University’s historic mission continues to this day, to provide a first-class public education to all students, regardless of means or background. For more information about CUNY, please visit https://www.cuny.edu.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.cuny.edu/mu/forum/2023/06/21/mayor-adams-chancellor-matos-rodriguez-chancellor-banks-announce-expansion-of-futurereadynyc-and-cuny-tech-equity-initiative-partnership-with-google-to-create-equitable-pipelines-into-tech-sector/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos