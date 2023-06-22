Watch SpaceX launch 47 Starlink satellites early Thursday morning





SpaceX is planning another massive launch of its Starlink Internet satellites early Thursday (June 22nd), and you can watch it live.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 47 Starlink spacecraft will launch Thursday at 3:19 a.m. EDT from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California. It’s planned.

Watch live on Space.com or directly via SpaceX, courtesy of SpaceX. Interviews begin approximately five minutes before launch.

On March 3, 2023, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company’s batch of Starlink broadband satellites. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If all goes according to plan, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth about 8 minutes and 45 seconds after launch. It will land on SpaceX’s drone ship Course I Still Love You, which is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX says in its mission description that it will be the third launch and landing for the booster.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue to carry 47 Starlink satellites into the air, eventually deploying into low earth orbit about 19 minutes after launch.

SpaceX has launched nearly 4,600 Starlink satellites to date, of which more than 4,200 are currently in operation, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

And broadband mega-constellations will continue to grow well into the distant future. SpaceX has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites, and the company is seeking approval to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft.

Thursday’s Starlink mission, if all goes according to plan, will be the first of an early-morning spaceflight doubleheader: United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Delta IV heavy rocket will fly from Cape Canaveral, Fla. A Space Force station scheduled to launch a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Service will arrive a few minutes later at 3:25 a.m. EDT (7:25 GMT).

You can also watch the Delta IV Heavy launch on Space.com, courtesy of ULA.

