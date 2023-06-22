Best Buy Brings Back “Black Friday” Deals July 10-12





Amazon, Walmart, and Target will all host summer savings events this July.

Litchfield, Minnesota. It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you’re looking for discounts and deals.

Best Buy, based in Litchfield, Minnesota, announced Wednesday that it will deliver summer savings with the return of its Black Friday event in July.

The sale day runs from July 10th to 12th and offers discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more. According to Best Buy, the sale will be valid online, in stores and on the retailer’s app.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have additional access to special offers and discounts on select products.

It’s no surprise that Best Buy’s Black Friday trading day coincides with other major retailers rolling out their own deep discounts.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day is July 11th and 12th, with thousands of items on sale, with new deals popping up every 30 minutes over a two-day period. Prime customers also get access to exclusive deals.

During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will have early access to the Summer Sale starting July 10th at 12pm. Then on July 11th, all customers will have access to the Walmart sale until his July 13th at 7pm.

Target’s last round of Deal Days will be back in October 2022, but the Minneapolis-based company has yet to announce a summer date. However, from July 9th to 15th, Target Circle Members will have special access to savings during Target Circle Week.

According to Target, popular Target Circle Week deals include 30% off select kids’ apparel, $350 off a Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop, and $130 off a Dyson cordless vacuum.

Other incentives include a $10 Target gift card for every $40 spent on beauty and wellness products, and a $15 gift card for every $50 spent on household goods.

