World’s First Non-Abel Anon Knitting – Google AI Blog





Posted by Trond Andersen, Yuri Lensky, Research Scientist, Google Quantum AI Team

Imagine seeing two identical objects and asking you to close your eyes. When you open your eyes, you see the same two objects in the same position. How can you tell if it swapped back and forth? Intuition and the laws of quantum mechanics agree. In other words, there is no way to tell if the objects are really identical.

This sounds like common sense, but it only applies to our familiar three-dimensional world. For a special class of particles called anyons, which are constrained to move only in two-dimensional (2D) planes, the researchers predict that quantum mechanics will allow them to do something very different. Anyons are indistinguishable from each other, and some non-abelian Anyons possess special properties that cause observable differences in the shared quantum states during exchange, making them completely indistinguishable from each other, yet they are can know Researchers have successfully detected its relative, the Abelian anon, but the changes during its exchange are more subtle and impossible to detect directly, but the realization of “non-Abelian exchange behavior” is not possible. , has proven more difficult due to challenges in both control and detection.

The paper “Non-abelian weaving of graph vertices in superconducting processors” published in Nature reports for the first time the observation of this non-abelian exchange behavior. Non-Abelians may open new avenues for quantum computing. Quantum computing is achieved by exchanging particles with each other, much like strings are exchanged with each other to create braids. Realizing this new exchange behavior in superconducting quantum processors could be an alternative to so-called topological quantum computing with the advantage of being robust to environmental noise.

Exchange Statistics and Non-Abel Anyons

To understand how this strange non-abelian behavior occurs, it helps to consider the analogy to weaving two strings. Take two identical strings and line them up parallel to each other. Swap the ends to form a double helix shape. The strings are the same, but they wrap around each other when the ends are swapped, so it’s very clear when the ends are swapped.

Non-Abelian anon exchanges can be visualized in a similar fashion, where strings are created by extending particle positions into the time dimension to form “worldlines”. Imagine plotting the positions of two particles versus time. If the particle stays in place, the plot is simply two parallel lines representing the constant position of the particle. However, if we swap the positions of the particles, the worldlines will wrap around each other. The second time I replaced it, I got a knot.

It’s a bit hard to visualize, but a 4-dimensional (3 spatial and 1 temporal) knot is always easy to untie. It’s a simple matter. Just pull on one end to untie, like a shoelace. But if the particle is confined to his two spatial dimensions, the knot is in a total of three dimensions, and as we can see from our everyday 3D life, it is not always easily untied. The braiding of world lines in non-Abelian anions can be used as a quantum computing operation to transform particle states.

An important aspect of non-abelian Anyon is “degeneracy”. Some isolated Anyon complete states are not fully specified by local information, and the same Anyon configuration can represent the superposition of multiple quantum states. Wrapping non-Abelian Anyons around each other can change the encoded state.

How to make a non-Abelian anyion

So how can we achieve non-abelian braiding using one of Google’s quantum processors? Start with your code. Qubits are arranged at the vertices of the checkerboard pattern. Each colored square in the checkerboard represents one of two possible coupling measurements that can be made from the qubits in the four corners of the square. These so-called “stabilizer measurements” can return values ​​of either + or -1. The latter is called Plackett violation, and by applying a single qubit X- can be created and moved diagonally, like a bishop in chess. And Z gate. Recently, we have shown that these bishop-like plaque violations are Abel’s agnons. In contrast to non-Abel anions, the states of Abel anions change only slightly when exchanged, too subtle to be detected directly. While abelian anyons are interesting, they do not hold the same promise as non-abelian anyons when it comes to topological quantum computing.

To generate non-Abelian anions, the degeneracy (that is, the number of wavefunctions where all stabilizer measurements are +1) needs to be controlled. Stabilizer measurements return two possible values, so each stabilizer cuts the degeneracy of the system in half, and with enough stabilizers, only one wavefunction satisfies the criterion. So a simple way to increase degeneracy is to merge two stabilizers. In the process he removes one edge of the stabilizer grid and he generates two points where only three edges intersect. These points, called “degree 3 vertices” (D3V), are predicted to be non-abelian anyons.

Braiding D3V requires moving the D3V. That means you have to stretch or squish the stabilizer into a new shape. This is achieved by implementing his two-qubit gate between anyons and their neighbors (middle and right panels below).

Non-Abel Anyon in stabilizer code. a: An example of a knot made by knitting the world lines of two anyons. b: Single-qubit gates can be used to create and move stabilizers of value –1 (red square). Like the bishop in chess, these can only move diagonally, so normal curved chords limit him to one sublattis. With the introduction of D3V (yellow triangle), this constraint is broken. c: Process forming and migrating D3V (predicted to be non-Abelian Anyons). Start with the surface code. Each square corresponds to the coupling measurements of the four qubits at its corners (left panel). Remove the edge separating two adjacent squares so that there is a single coupling measurement for all 6 qubits (middle panel). This creates two of his D3Vs that are non-Abelian Anyons. He moves D3V by applying a two-qubit gate between adjacent sites (right panel).

Now that we have a way to create and move non-Abelian Anyonics, we need to see how those Anyonics work. To this end, he examines three characteristics expected of non-Abels.

“Fusion rules” — what happens when non-Abelian anyions collide with each other? Exchange statistics — what happens when they combine with each other? , can braiding be used to perform two-qubit entanglement operations? Non-Abelian fusion rules

We investigate the fusion rule by studying how a pair of D3Vs interact with the Bishop-like Plackett violation introduced above. In particular, we create these pairs and apply a single-qubit gate to bring one of them closer to D3V.

The bishop’s rule of chess dictates that a plaquet-breaker can never meet, but a checkerboard grid slip allows one to break this rule, meet a partner, and vanish together. No more plaquette violations! But when non-Abelian anions are brought into contact with each other, they suddenly morph into lost Plackett violations. This behavior seems strange, but it represents exactly the merging rules we expect these entities to follow. This establishes confidence that D3V is indeed non-Abelian.

Demonstration of the Anyonic fusion rule (starting from lower left panel I). Form and separate two D3Vs (yellow triangles), then form two adjacent bracket violations (red squares) and pass one between the D3Vs. D3V’s ‘chessboard’ transformation modifies the Bishop’s Rules for Plackett Violations. They used to lie on adjacent squares, but now they can move and collide along the same diagonal (as shown by the red line). When they collide, they annihilate each other. D3V is undone and, surprisingly, morphs into the missing adjacent red bracket violation.Observing Non-Abelian Exchange Statistics

After establishing the fusion rules, I would like to see the non-Abelian exchange statistics that are real evidence of non-Abelian people. He creates two pairs of non-Abelian anions and knits one pair of each pair around each other (see figure below). If you fuse the two pairs back together, you will see the bracket violations for the two pairs. The simple act of knitting anions together changed the observables of our system. In other words, if you close your eyes while a non-Abelian agnon is being exchanged, you will still see that they have been exchanged when you open them. This is a feature of non-abelian statistics.

Knit non-Abelian hannon. Creates two her D3V pairs (panel II) and from each pair he places one on top of the other (III-XI). Fusing the two pairs again in panel XII shows the bracket violation of the two pairs. Knitting non-Abelian anions changed the system observations from panel I to panel XII. It is a direct manifestation of non-Abelian exchange statistics.topological quantum computing

Finally, after establishing their fusion rules and exchange statistics, we show how these particles can be used in quantum computation. Non-Abelian anions can be used to encode information represented by logical qubits. Logical qubits should be distinguished from the actual physical qubits used in experiments. We show that the number of logical qubits encoded with N D3Vs is N/2–1, so we use N=8 D3Vs to encode 3 logical qubits and perform braiding. to intertwine them. By studying the resulting states, we find that this braid indeed leads to the formation of a desirable and well-known quantum entangled state called the Greenberger-Horn-Tzalinger (GHZ) state. rice field.

Using non-abelian anyons as logical qubits. a, Weave non-abelian anyons to intertwine 3 qubits encoded in 8 D3Vs. b. Quantum state tomography can reconstruct the density matrix. The density matrix can be represented by a 3D bar plot and can be seen to be consistent with the desired highly entangled GHZ state.Conclusion

Our experiments demonstrate the first observation of non-abelian exchange statistics and that the braid of D3V can be used to perform quantum computations. With future additions such as error correction during the braiding procedure, this could be a major step towards topological quantum computation. Topological quantum computing is a long-explored technique that gives qubits intrinsic resilience to fluctuations and noise that cause errors during computation.

Acknowledgments

We would like to thank Quantum Science Communicator Katie McCormick for contributing to this blog post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ai.googleblog.com/2023/06/the-worlds-first-braiding-of-non.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

