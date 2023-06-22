Google accuses Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud practices The Register





Google, which has been the subject of numerous antitrust investigations, has filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission over alleged anticompetitive conduct by rival Microsoft.

The Chrome giant said in a letter to the FTC on Wednesday that Microsoft uses software license restrictions to keep customers locked in its cloud computing services. Over 20 years ago, the Windows industry was found to be engaging in illegal anticompetitive practices with respect to personal computers.

The letter, obtained by CNBC, questioned Microsoft’s use of Windows Server and Office products to keep customers on Azure, citing that Microsoft’s control poses national security risks. claims to be.

As The Register reported earlier this month, Google has filed similar complaints with European regulators. Essentially, Microsoft charges third-party cloud providers additional fees to run their software, but those costs are not covered when customers run the same software on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. This situation apparently stems from Microsoft’s licensing changes that went into effect in 2019.

Google’s letter comes in the wake of a March 22 request from the FTC for comment on how cloud computing providers’ business practices affect competition and data security. And this isn’t the only thing that has raised concerns over competition for his platform.

The Scoop: Google Accused Early of ‘Taxes’ on Microsoft’s Cloud Licenses

“Cloud providers used to focus on customer retention through innovation and customer satisfaction,” Corey Quinn, chief cloud economist at a consultancy called Duckbill Group, said in comments filed with the FTC on Tuesday. .

“Today, enough deterrent business practices have been put in place to make switching providers a costly and difficult undertaking. Basically, a higher level of service requires an effective form of customer Sufficient differentiation exists to create lock-in: lower-level services have other barriers such as idiosyncratic security and identity abstractions, high data transmission fees, and contractual disincentives. there is.”

Quinn said there’s been a steady shift towards making it more difficult to transition to other providers, and that “various cloud providers are starting to look more anti-competitive with each passing year.” rice field.

According to Quinn, the way data transmission is priced makes moving large amounts of data between cloud providers rarely affordable.

The Democratic Majority Staff’s 2020 Report on Competition in the Digital Marketplace by the U.S. House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee recognizes that anti-competitive behavior is a problem, not just across Microsoft Azure, but across various cloud platforms. I understand.

“Market participants are finding it difficult for third-party software vendors with fewer products to compete with cloud infrastructure providers prioritizing their products or offering these products at very steep discounts. have expressed concern that the [PDF] Say.

The Fair Software Licensing Coalition (CFSL), a lobbying group backed by an unidentified tech company, has asked the FTC to pay more attention to Microsoft’s efforts.

“Far from supporting customer choice, Microsoft is exploiting customer dependencies for its own benefit,” the group said in public comment.

“Specifically, Microsoft uses market power and restrictive and discriminatory licensing terms to force customers to use Azure cloud infrastructure, lock them into the Azure ecosystem, and force them into the vertical stack of the Microsoft ecosystem. products into an ever-growing suite of services, giving them an edge over their competitors regardless of customer preferences, limiting the ability to integrate competitors’ services on par with theirs and making theirs the default set as.”

According to the CFSL, Microsoft’s actions largely date back to the 2019 licensing changes.

“This change will force existing software customers to forego their previously purchased (often perpetual) software licenses and incur the additional cost of purchasing a second license to use their cloud provider of choice. or migrated to Microsoft cloud services, and the previously purchased licenses (and their favorable terms) were migrated to cloud-based subscription licenses at no additional cost,” said the group. I’m here.

Microsoft’s actions have also been challenged in Europe by the European Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers (CISPE) trade association, which counts AWS as a member. The group filed a complaint against Microsoft in November, and the lawsuit is still ongoing.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

