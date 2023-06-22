



Accenture and Google Cloud help organizations scale advances in generative AI

New York and Sunnyvale, California. June 21, 2023 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud have announced that through a strategic expansion of their relationship, supported by significant new investment by Accenture, organizations will reinvent their businesses with generative AI and drive new growth opportunities. We help you develop opportunities. Today’s expansion builds on Accenture’s recently announced $3 billion investment in AI. Together, Accenture and Google Cloud help organizations use generative AI to unlock new opportunities to drive next-level innovation, optimization, and reinvention. Building on a combination of capabilities and talent within the Accenture Google business group and Google Cloud’s leading AI products (Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, etc.), the two companies will work together to develop the best possible suite of generative AI to address specific business needs. We will teach the organization how to use it. Safely, responsibly and at scale. “Generative AI is already transforming how people work and access information, dramatically expanding what humans can accomplish,” said Julie Sweet, chairman and CEO of Accenture. Let’s go,” he said. “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud enables clients across industries to take responsibility for accelerating the adoption of generative AI across their enterprises, maximizing efficiencies, increasing competitive advantage and reaching new levels of excellence. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “Generative AI can optimize supply chains and make them sustainable, or cybersecurity solutions based on information from billions of security events. It has the ability to help fundamentally improve the way companies operate, whether it mitigates the threat of “We are working with Accenture to provide companies with the advanced technology and expertise they need to transform their organizations and realize value from their generative AI adoption.” , the two companies will jointly develop new solutions that leverage Accenture’s industry and functional experience and Google Cloud’s suite of generative AI technologies. The two companies will have businesses across 19 industries and six business functions with a strategic focus on sales and marketing, supply chain, healthcare, retail and consumer packaged goods, financial services, sustainability, security and operational services. Focus on process improvement. Personalized Marketing and Customer Experiences: Both companies use generative AI to help businesses create hyper-personalized advertising and digital content, offer customized dynamic pricing, and re-engage with end consumers. Help you invent. Supply chain optimization: Accenture and Google Cloud use generative AI to help customers predict optimal inventory levels to minimize storage costs, improve delivery routes to reduce gas consumption, and meet delivery deadlines. and predict delays to improve customer satisfaction. In addition, Accenture has extended the supply chain capabilities of its retail solutions to use Google Cloud’s Large Language Models (LLM) to help businesses optimize customer, employee and storefront experiences. Improving Healthcare Processes: Accenture uses a range of Google healthcare-focused LLMs to develop solutions that help improve operational efficiency, caregiver support, patient engagement, and research and development. Accenture also addresses critical healthcare challenges with Google Cloud technology, transforming data with the AI-enabled Claims Acceleration Suite to streamline health insurance and preapproved claims processing, enabling clinicians to We help you make faster, more informed decisions. Mitigate security risks: The Accenture Adaptive Detection and Response Service was the first to use Google Cloud’s specialized security LLM, Sec-PaLM. Sec-PaLM is trained on billions of cybersecurity data signals to help our customers protect their critical assets and stay ahead of cyberthreats. The service also includes Google Cloud’s Chronicle Security Operations technology, allowing enterprises to monitor real-time cybersecurity incidents such as malware, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and trends that could indicate a security breach. can be reduced. Software code generation: Accenture is working with Codey, Google Cloud’s code infrastructure model, to complement Accenture’s existing software engineering capabilities. Codey helps accelerate software development for code generation, code chat, and code completion. To further expand its cybersecurity position, Lendlease, a global real estate group with core expertise in shaping cities and creating thriving communities, has announced an adaptation of Accenture built on Google Cloud technology. We use type detection and response services to help you increase agility and simplify security. Operate with greater transparency, flexibility and scale. “Having next-generation cybersecurity detection and response capabilities is critical for Lendlease to build connected communities and deliver the workplace of the future around the world,” said Lendlease Digital CEO. William Lu said. “Google Cloud generative AI technology within Accenture Services will enable you to optimize your security operations and inject cyber resilience into the core of your business.” Dedicated teams of generative AI engineering experts from both companies as part of expanded partnership but Bangalore, Dubai, Dublin, London, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. Leveraging the Accenture Center for Advanced AI, these hubs host rapid experimentation and prototyping sessions, enabling clients to extract value from generative AI in days instead of weeks or months. increase. Accenture and Google Cloud are investing in a new integrated training curriculum to accelerate generative AI expertise within Accenture, expanding the resources available to companies in their digital transformation efforts. The companies will also launch a joint AI Ambassador certification program that provides specialized training in LLM and building disruptive solutions. Accenture and Google Cloud’s responsible AI practices will be at the core of this collaboration to help address bias, data protection and appropriate data use to build a foundation of trust. Beyond partnerships, Accenture uses Google Cloud in its enterprise architecture to enable data-driven business. Accenture’s global IT organization partners with Google Cloud to deploy a modern data platform that enables faster, more secure and scalable capabilities, positioning Accenture for generative AI enhancements. About Accenture Accenture helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital cores, optimize operations, accelerate revenue growth, enhance citizen services and create tangible value at speed and scale. We are the world’s leading professional services company that helps We are a people and innovation leader, with 738,000 employees serving his clients in over 120 countries. Technology is at the heart of change today, and we are one of the world leaders in helping drive that change with our strong ecosystem relationships. We combine strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capabilities. We uniquely offer a broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song to deliver tangible results. These capabilities, along with our culture of shared success and 360 degree value creation commitment, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted and lasting relationships. Our success is measured by the 360 ​​degree value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, our partners and our community. Visit www.accenture.com/us-en. About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the digital transformation capabilities of any organization’s business and industry. Google provides enterprise-grade solutions that leverage our cutting-edge technology and tools to help developers build more sustainably. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

