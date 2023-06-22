Apples Vision Pro SDK now available, in-person developer labs launching next month





It’s time to jump into all things spatial computing. Apple announced today that the VisionOS software development kit is now available, allowing 3D folks to start building content for Vision Pro. The SDK will be available at least six months before the headset officially launches in the US, with a price he said of $3,500.

The company is counting on developer interest to build excitement for the system, which was met with lukewarm response when it was announced at WWDC earlier this month. Content has been a big sticking point for his VR and AR development for years, but there’s no question that Apple is relying on its extensive App Store for the launch of this system in his early 2024.

Developers can start building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, take development further with new and innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, and create all-new You can design the experience, VP Susan Prescott said in the release. By leveraging the space around a user, spatial computing opens up new opportunities for developers, allowing users to imagine new ways to connect, be more productive, and enjoy new types of entertainment.

The SDKs are built on the same underlying framework as many of Apple’s other operating systems, leveraging familiar development tools like Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight. The company clearly wants to lower the barrier to entry for existing developers. The path of least resistance seems to be effectively porting existing software to new platforms (see also their Game Porting Tool Kit for Mac and iPad).

For example, the Spatial Computing window is built into Swift. Apple says on its development page:

By default, apps are launched into a shared space, side by side like multiple apps on your Mac desktop. Apps can use windows and volumes to display content, and users can rearrange these elements wherever they like. For a more immersive experience, an app can open a dedicated full space where only that app’s content is displayed. Within full space, apps can use windows and volumes, create borderless 3D content, open portals to other worlds, and even let people fully immerse themselves in the environment.

In the words of cartoonist Scott MacLeod, the question remains as to how effective such a port will ultimately be within a three-dimensional plane or infinite canvas. To further ease growing pains, the company plans to start opening developer labs next month in various cities, including Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

It was designed, in part, to solve one of the biggest pain points of the moment: putting a very expensive, unreleased headset in front of developers. Teams can test their apps on the site’s hardware or request a hardware developer kit for testing off-site.

In addition to existing developer tools, Apple is introducing Reality Composer Pro. Xcode features let you easily preview 3D models, images, sounds, and animations on your headset. Some simulators provide virtual approximations without using real hardware. Unity development tools will be added starting next month. This is good news, as the original presentation clearly lacked a gaming experience.

Today’s announcement also lends credence to the idea that Enterprise will be the primary focus of the first iteration of Pro.

According to Stephen Prideaux-Ghee, AR/VR CTO at digital product development company PTC, “Manufacturers are using PTC’s AR solutions to bring interactive 3D content into the real world, from a single product to an entire production line. This allows us to work together on important business issues.” . With Apple Vision Pro, stakeholders across departments and locations can simultaneously review content and make design and operational decisions. This feature enables a level of collaboration never before possible.

Apple promises more information and tools in the coming months.

