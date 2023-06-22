Google AI: India a priority market for Google, excited about innovation here: Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan





Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan said calls for a “pause” of AI development were “not requested at this time” and that rules governing AI should be based on “science and a deep understanding of the subject.” said. He has spoken out against calls for a total ban on the technology that has taken the world by storm. A top Google executive said the way forward for developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems is to “work with scientists and engineers who understand” the technology behind them.

Raghavan, a key member of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s leadership team, said in an exclusive interview with ET that AI regulation must balance innovation and AI’s potential to boost economies like India’s. The country remains one of Google’s two priority markets, adding many innovative products to the company’s repertoire, he added.

“India is growing very fast, and it’s growing at a great pace,” he said, adding that the next big startup out of India could serve the unique needs of Indian users. said there is. For example, startups that solve the logistics problems of companies delivering to remote areas may reap the most profits. Google has developed a number of first-to-India products, notably Google Pay, offline maps, flood forecast alerts and map routes for two-wheelers, and is now gaining a wealth of users for these products in other regions as well. . According to his IIT graduate, who is currently in charge of Google Search, Assistant, Regions, Advertising and Commerce, the emergence of generative AI will create new opportunities for his Google products, especially in regions such as India, Bangladesh and others. It says. “Different data sparseness presents compelling new opportunities in building better Indian language models. We will develop better resources for training multiple languages.” We strive to do that,” said the 62-year-old founder. – Old Raghavan.

Google focused not only on pure languages ​​such as Hindi, Bengali and Tamil, but also on dialects such as Hinglish, which combines two pure spoken and written languages, said a PhD in the United States. University of California, Berkeley, according to a 62-year-old computer science engineer. Training pure language models as well as mixed language models was important for his Google, as search queries from India were shifting from traditional text and images to voice and image combinations, or even voice only.

Find stories that interest you. “In India, about one-third of search queries are spoken, compared to 3-4% in the United States, which is a 10-fold increase. “People are not comfortable in many other countries,” Ragavan said, noting that in the future search queries will come from multiple means such as text, voice and images. Added wax. “You point your camera at it and ask a text query if something is wrong with this plant and how you can fix it. , is a new behavior that causes problems.The core products are in different directions,” he said. While Google has found and implemented a wealth of use cases for generative AI and derived models, Raghavan doesn’t see the need to pause development of the technology at this time. Responding to a phone call from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk calling for a pause in AI, a Google executive said, “There is no eminent science that really understands what these things do and what they don’t do.” There are many, and my proposal is this.” “Get them involved and try to find out exactly what they’re thinking. After all, it’s the underlying hard science, it’s a branch of computer science.”

Ragavan, who is currently visiting India, believes that small businesses in the generative AI ecosystem will make as big a difference as big players like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, and that it is not “hopeless.” is shown. A small company will compete with the big players in the market.

Small businesses will use multiple language learning models and fine-tune them for a wide variety of applications, he said. The criterion for such companies was not whether they trained language models. Because that’s what many people are already doing.

“It’s about what novel and interesting user benefits you can get out of it. People are getting creative everywhere at a lot of startups. This is the first of a 10-round game.” he said.

