Maryland Becomes First State to Offer Digital Licenses Through Google Wallet





As of this month, Maryland residents have a unique property that can reduce the frequency of obtaining licenses.

That option is Maryland Mobile ID for Google Wallet, which Governor Wes Moore said will help keep Maryland on the cutting edge of digital innovation and access.

“Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” he said in the announcement. “Maryland Mobile ID advances the government’s commitment to providing safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders.”

“Maryland has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first state in the nation to offer digital licenses and identities through Google Wallet, enabling users to easily and securely identify themselves at airport security.” Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles Administrator Chrissy Nizer said. Management (MVA).

“If someone is trying to navigate the process on their own and encounters barriers, our call center will provide guidance and support. This is an invaluable resource for individuals without internet access,” Naiser added. Pointed out that FAQs and informational videos are available for those considering implementing the Maryland Mobile ID. Nizer said a Google Wallet-specific version is coming soon, but Google has already made a video explaining how to add state IDs and driver’s licenses to digital wallets more generally.

Additionally, the Maryland Department of Transportation made a video last year about adding this ID to Apple Wallet.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is the sole issuer of Maryland Mobile IDs in both Google Wallet and Apple Wallet, making these digital IDs the only approved form of identification. The identities stored in these wallets are securely encrypted, ensuring that no one can access your personally identifiable information unless you explicitly share it with your consent.

“Most people don’t know, but handing over a physical license gives the recipient access to all your data. is restricted to only what is necessary for trading,” Naiser said. “Double-clicking is required to indicate consent to data exchange, ensuring that control remains entirely in the hands of Marylanders.”

If you misplace or lose your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can use the Find My feature to manage your driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet, according to the MVA website.

“From any browser, you can log into your iCloud account and delete your identity, suspend it, and even reactivate it when your device recovers,” Naiser explained.

In a statement, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld emphasized the vital role of innovation and technology in transportation.

“Innovation and technology are essential to building a fairer, more accessible, safer transportation system for all Marylanders,” he said. “The Maryland Mobile ID is a tool that enhances customer convenience.”

The launch of Maryland Mobile Identity on Google Wallet aims to establish the state as a pioneer in the digital realm while providing residents with convenient and secure digital licenses and identities. But that’s not the only transportation development Moore has pursued. Last week, the governor and Wiedefeld teamed up with other officials to revive the controversial “Red Line” plan for an east-west rail transit system that former governor Moore backed out. Larry Hogan in 2015.

technically media

