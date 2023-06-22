Google’s ChromeOS New Standard: “Chromebook X”





Google has launched a “Chromebook X” program to differentiate high-quality laptops and tablets from standard Chromebooks by improving hardware specifications and adding exclusive features such as enhanced video conferencing capabilities and unique wallpapers. aiming to become The Chromebook X device is expected to cost between $350 and $500 and offers users an advanced experience beyond the basic functionality of his traditional Chromebooks. These devices are expected to be available in stores by the end of the year, coinciding with the release of ChromeOS version 115 and later. 9to5Google reports: Over the past few months, Google has been preparing new brands for above-average devices from various Chromebook makers. In particular, there’s still no sign of Google making its own Chromebook X device, which is honestly a shame considering how long it’s been since the Pixelbook was released. The Chromebook X branding may change before launch, but you’ll see a simple mark like an ‘X’ next to the usual ‘Chromebook’ logo somewhere on the laptop/tablet’s chassis. . You should also see a special boot screen instead of the standard “chromeOS” logo that all machines currently display.

Aside from the added “X”, what really sets the Chromebook X apart from other devices is the hardware inside. Specifically, Google seems to want a certain amount of RAM, a quality camera for video conferencing, and (presumably) a high-end display. Additionally, Google has so far concrete preparations for Chromebook X models with four different processors from Intel and AMD (likely to include newer generations): AMD Zen 2+ (Skyrim ), AMD Zen 3 (Guybrush) ), and Intel Core 12th Gen (Brya & Nissa).

To further differentiate Chromebook X models from lower-end Chromebooks, Google has also prepared a unique feature set. As mentioned earlier, one of the Chromebook X’s main focuses is video conferencing, and Google wants top-of-the-line cameras. To complement its hardware, Google offers unique features such as Live Caption (adding generated captions to video calls), a built-in portrait blur effect, and “voice isolation”. Earlier this year, we reported that ChromeOS was preparing a series of “Time Of Day” wallpapers and screen savers that change appearance throughout the day, especially at sunrise and sunset. These are known to be exclusive to Chromebook X devices. To ensure that these wallpapers only appear on Chromebook X and cannot be forced on, Google has a system in place called “Feature Control”. At this time, feature controls are only used to confirm whether to enable Chromebook X exclusive features. Based on this, Chromebook X’s other unique features include: Support for up to 16 virtual desks. “Fixed” (offline available) files from Google Drive. Improved retail demo mode.

