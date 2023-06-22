New Limited Series GR Supra Celebrates GT4 Customer Motorsport Milestone





The formidable Toyota GR Supra range expands with the introduction of the new GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, which pays tribute to the Coupe’s customer motorsport presence. Earlier this year, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing reached 100 production runs of the GR Supra GT4, a race car developed for customers around the world participating in motorsport, and the new limited series road car will mark the milestone of this customer racing mile. It is a tribute to Stone.

The GR Supra is a purebred sports car that achieves the golden ratio of front-engine, rear-wheel-drive handling, and is the first global model developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. The new GT4 100th Edition Tribute features distinctive updates inside and out to underscore its connection to motorsport.

The new Plasma Orange colorway is only available on the new Limited Series GR Supra, and its striking look is complemented by new 19-inch lightweight matte black alloy wheels. GR-branded black brakes His calipers reinforce his TOYOTA GAZOO Racing identity, while an optional rear spoiler evokes visual similarities to the GR Supra GT4.

The interior of the cabin has a black suede-like seat upholstery that pursues durability and a sense of luxury, creating an interior that emphasizes the driver. Combined with the suede gear knob, it provides a satisfying tactile shifting experience. Orange stitching on the trunk mat matches the vehicle’s exterior paintwork to complete the visual update.

Limited series status is underscored by a carbon insert on the dash, which also features a GT4 100th Edition tribute graphic. A panel on the driver’s side of the dash, visible when the doors are open, further accentuates the Limited Series differences.

The GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute is based on the 3.0 liter GR Supra Lightweight with a 6-speed manual transmission specifically designed to match the power and torque characteristics of the Coupe inline 6-cylinder 340 DIN horsepower (250 kW) engine. increase.

An intelligent control system is adopted for the transmission, giving priority to sports performance. During upshifts, software parameters are adjusted to optimize engine torque during clutch engagement and disengagement, and fine-tuned for consistent performance during downshifts. For responsive acceleration, the final drive ratio is shortened from his 3.15 in the automatic GR Supra to 3.46.

In addition to weight savings from the manual transmission, the specifications have been changed to simplify the audio system and seat functions, resulting in a total weight reduction of 38.3kg compared to the original 3.0-liter GR Supra automatic specification. These adjustments improve agility and handling ability.

Like the manual GR Supra Lightweight, the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute benefits from retuned suspension designed to optimize manual transmission performance. This includes stiffer vulcanized rubber for the front and rear anti-roll bar bushings and retuned shock absorbers, as well as adjustments to the components and operating parameters of the electric power steering.

Motorsports accessible with GR SUPRA GT4

Since its launch in 2019, the GR Supra has been praised by automotive media worldwide for its thoroughbred sports car performance and pure driving experience that put smiles on the faces of drivers. As part of the global TOYOTA GAZOO Racing project, motorsport athletes are also joining the Supra family with the delivery of the GR Supra GT4 race car.

The GR Supra GT4, developed in Cologne, Germany by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe, home of the motorsports team that won Toyota’s 24 Hours of Le Mans five times, was released in March 2020. A race for vehicles that are based on road-legal vehicles and that are permitted to be modified to ensure safety and performance.

At a more accessible level of motorsport, GT4 racing allows professional and amateur drivers alike to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks, bringing the spirit and perfection of the Supra as a sports car for all driving enthusiasts. matches.

Since its launch, customers of the GR Supra GT4 have won races and championships on three continents, in competitions such as the GT4 Europe Series, GT4 America, Japan’s Super Taikyu, and legendary events like the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. I’ve been As of the end of 2022, 625 cars have been entered in 317 races worldwide, with 79 class wins, 20 overall wins and 207 podium finishes. In 2023, 27 GR Supra GT4 cars will compete in Europe, 20 in North America and 12 in Asia, including Japan.

Production of the GR Supra GT4 reached the milestone of 100 units earlier this year. This monument is commemorated by the new Limited Series GR Supra GT4 100 Edition Tribute, a road-going model with a fittingly 100 sold in Europe. The new Limited Series GR Supra will go on sale alongside the new MY24 GR Supra later this year, with specific launch dates depending on individual European markets.

