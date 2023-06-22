How Microsoft democratized the next generation of AI and data





We humans are tool builders, and we can create tools that amplify our innate capabilities to an astounding scale. So for me, computers have always been mental bikes that take us far beyond our innate human capabilities. This quote is from an interview with a young Steve Jobs and was mentioned by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at his 2023 Build conference.

Nadella took this parable a step further and said:And last year he was in November [2022], was upgraded, right? With the release of ChatGPT, we moved from bicycles to steam engines. It was like a mosaic moment for this generation of AI platforms.

This landmark moment for Microsoft can be summed up in a few simple words: “Microsoft has commercialized AI and data.”

Do more with less

It’s a phrase Nadella has uttered many times in interviews and at earnings conferences, and the company’s Q2 2023 earnings conference was no exception.

We are committed to helping our customers use our platform and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI. .

This new age of AI seems to be taking on a life of its own, with the mantra of doing more with less becoming a ferocious dash to bring AI to every Microsoft product. However, this pace has not been achieved in the last six months. The real beginning dates back to his July 2019, when Microsoft and OpenAI announced an exclusive partnership to develop new AI technologies and deliver on the promise of artificial general intelligence.

Today, we are seeing that vision come to life as Microsoft launches Microsoft Copilot as AI for all areas of business including Dynamics 365, Power Platform, GitHub, and Windows 11.

But like any new technology effort, people and companies can’t do more with less until they get past the what it is and how it’s used. This happened when cloud technologies were deployed, but now the cycle is more frequent.

“Microsoft raised the bar against independent database and data analytics vendors, all these separate tool vendors, and SAP. Putting all these capabilities into the cloud that also has ERP is what I call a “super suite”. The Accelerated Economy Cloud Wars Minutes in Microsoft Fabric Games Made in the Cloud

In the words of my colleague Bob Evans, founder of Cloud Wars and co-founder of the Acceleration Economy, cloud technology will become the engine of innovation and the biggest growth market the world has ever known. There is no doubt about that.

But, as I said before, the challenge is what to do with the real explosion of AI, especially generative AI.

Microsoft’s answer to this is to simplify and democratize AI with Microsoft Copilot. The attempt here is to show how easy AI can be. All this is good, but it doesn’t paint a complete picture of why Microsoft Fabric.

Why choose Microsoft Fabric

AI is meaningless without data. Both data and AI are part of a symbiotic relationship, but they also carry risks such as lack of communication, bad advice, and lack of collaboration, and any or all of these scenarios could result in critical business implications. decision-making risks.

That’s why Microsoft Fabric represents a suite of tools to unify data assets, manage powerful AI models, power everything in your business, and manage data across your organization.

Again, during the Microsoft Build 2023 event, Nadella put Fabric together like this: What AI supercomputers did for the infrastructure layer, Microsoft Fabric will do for the data layer of this next-generation AI application.

He went on to say, “This is a product that we’ve been working very hard on for years and it’s finally finished.” This will likely be Microsoft’s largest data product launch since the launch of SQL Server.

It really converges compute and storage. Unify compute and storage for a complete analytics stack product experience. Governance and analytics are integrated to unify governance. And most interestingly, unifying business models across all different types of analytical workloads, whether SQL or machine learning. Any job can use the same computing infrastructure. And, ultimately, I believe this integration will drive the next generation of AI applications.

lastly

In the Microsoft Briefing “4 Ways Leaders Empower People in the Way They Get Work”, the section “Implementing AI and Automating Busy Tasks to Help People Feel More Fulfilled and Engaged” includes several Relevant data points are featured.

Nearly 9 in 10 (85%) respondents want more automation capabilities integrated with collaboration tools. We believe that doing so will allow us to spend more time on important work. Her 89% of respondents who have access to automation and AI-powered tools agree they feel more fulfilled. Because you can spend your time on the work that really matters. They also agree that having the ability to automate tasks allows them to work more seamlessly with other teams (88%), and they attribute their improved problem solving to artificial intelligence capabilities (54%). As a result, 9 in 10 (89%) want AI solutions applied to more tasks and activities.

So what does this mean for you? Now that we’ve upgraded from bicycles to steam engines, will there be bullet trains next year? who knows. But the data points above clearly show that AI is making a difference and unlocking new possibilities.

Finally, while Microsoft seems to strike the right balance at the right time with Copilot and Fabric, other companies are also catching up with AI and data products that could turn them into rocket ships instead of bullet trains.

