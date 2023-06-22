Microsoft aims to speed up materials science research with quantum-compatible systems





As advances in quantum computing impact many tech industries, a new system announced by Microsoft aims to simplify the investigation of materials science and new molecule discoveries by researchers.

The new Microsoft Azure Quantum Elements system, announced Wednesday, is designed to support and mimic aspects of future quantum computing technologies that will help scientists create new materials and potentially useful substances for society. It helps to thoroughly explore the composition of atoms that can form and build molecules.

This application for materials science research stems from the ability of quantum computing systems to rapidly process large amounts of data and perform complex calculations.

Microsoft’s new system aims to take advantage of this capability to simplify the arduous task of testing combinations of atoms that contribute to useful molecules. This task is notoriously intractable for classical computing.

Predictions about when a practical quantum computer will be ready are seven to ten years away, but Microsoft’s product hopes to prepare researchers for that future.

“Our goal is to compress the next 250 years of progress in chemistry and materials science into the next 25,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a prepared statement. Stated.

The quantum mechanics component of the new system builds on the previously released Azure high-performance computing system. The Azure Quantum Elements platform is intended to be compatible with future scale quantum computers and is already equipped with tools that can run accurate simulations, in this case testing combinations of atoms, in harmony with quantum computing systems. I’m here.

Quantum information science and technical systems are often applied to fields such as telecommunications and cybersecurity, but Microsoft’s focus on chemical applications could bring breakthroughs in fields as diverse as medicine and agriculture. be.

Chemical giant BASF is one of the industry partners to start using Microsoft’s new system.

“Chemistry is in everything,” says BASF Vice President Ansgar Schaefer. Microscopic understanding of the chemistry behind products and processes is critical to improving them. And the more complex the challenge, the more computing power is required.

Notably, AI and machine learning software will also be part of the Azure Quantum Elements system. Microsoft said these models, trained on large datasets, will help scientists further extract which atom combinations correspond to molecules in real-world applications.

Scientists can give a trained model the types and positions of atoms in a molecule, and the AI ​​will predict its energy and force it into a key component of most molecular simulations, the release says. It is written. AI can find these ingredients in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods.

However, Microsoft says AI algorithms will only learn how to read these data accurately when applied to a quantum computer.

Microsoft is one of the leading technology companies spearheading the development of a practical quantum computer, and the government has named the company its quantum cryptography development partner for 2022.

At the parliamentary level, lawmakers had previously emphasized QIST’s impact on materials science in a March bill aimed at applying quantum computing to agricultural research.

The White House has also long recognized the potential of QIST to advance and support materials science research and discovery efforts. Following a 2018 White House plan to advance U.S. quantum leadership, the Department of Energy is pushing efforts to study the integration of QIST in materials science.

