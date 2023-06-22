RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Brightpick Robots Automate Order Picking, Consolidation and Shipping for Electronic Grocery Rohlik Group

BrightPick has completed a nine-month trial of its robotic solution at European e-grocer Rohlik Group’s Prague fulfillment center.

Rohlik now plans to roll this out across multiple warehouses in 2023 and 2024, starting in Munich in July and continuing to Frankfurt, Vienna, Prague and other fulfillment centers.

The solution includes Brightpick Autopicker and Brightpick Dispatcher autonomous mobile robots, enabling Rohlik to fully automate the picking, consolidation and dispatch of orders.

Rohlik has over 1.5 million e-grocery customers and 12 million orders per year.

Once fully implemented in our Munich warehouse, Bright Picks will be able to ship over 1,000 order totes per hour, and over 5,000 completed orders per day (orders can have multiple may include a tote).

Domino’s Pizza Launches Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery Service in the U.S. and Claims QSR Brand for the First Time

With the start of summer, Domino’s Pizza is introducing new technology in the U.S. called “Domino Pinpoint Delivery,” which allows customers to pick up deliveries at parks, ballparks, beaches, and more.

Customers with the Dominos app can select a service, drop a pin on a map, and have pizza delivered to them almost anywhere, the retailer said.

“We are proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers at the drop of a pin,” said Christopher Thomas Moore, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Dominos. rice field.

Dominos Pinpoint Delivery has always strived to make the customer’s experience even better and more convenient. It does just that.

Bestway Retail Chain Convenience Stores Deploy Innovative Technology’s Age Estimation Solution

A central convenience store in Southampton has deployed AI-driven biometric technology from Innovative Technologies (ITL) to help check age-restricted merchandise.

The store is the latest in the Bestway Retail chain to adopt the technology, following UK government trials and previous implementations at Costcutter and Bargain Booze.

Marks & Spencer Leverages Emplify Technology to Launch Online Suit Fit Service at Hedgeend Stores

Marks & Spencer’s online suit fit service is now available at the Hedges End store in Hampshire.

It utilizes Emplifi technology.

In a LinkedIn post, M&S in-store experience manager Amy Traves said: “Last week, I worked with the amazing suit fitting team at The Hedges End store to expand our online service to include suit fits.”

We are happy to offer the same expert advice and peer assistance that we have in-store via interactive video with our customers online.

Customers can connect on the retailer’s suits and formal wear product pages or here.

This will be offered alongside an online bra fitting service and an online furniture consultation service.

Traves concludes: A customer of Emplifi (formerly Go Instore) I am forever grateful for the support of his Success Manager Charlie Barry and his Emplifi team.

Putting innovation at the forefront and center: RTIH showcases the coolest retail tech efforts of the week

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson reports on key future retail system launches and deployments last week, including Astra Tech, AiFi, Cleveron, Marxent’s 3D Cloud, Serve Robotics, Perfect Corp., J.Crew, and Obsess To do.

