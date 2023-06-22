Cryptocurrency NFTs Today: Latest News in Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and NFTs – June 21st





Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFTs today! If you love cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and emotional, sometimes sketchy roller coaster rides, you’ve come to the right place. Put some nice music on and let’s go!

Ethscriptions: New Ways to Support Ethereum Projects

Ethscriptions is a new platform that allows users to subscribe to Ethereum projects and receive exclusive NFTs in return. The platform aims to create a sustainable funding model for the Ethereum ecosystem while providing digital collectibles to its supporters.

The first project launched by Ethscriptions is Ordinals, a generative art series that explores the mathematical beauty of ordinal numbers. Each ordinal is a unique NFT representing a different ordinal from zero to infinity. Users who subscribe to Ordinals not only receive a new Ordinal of hers every month, but also have access to a community of Ordinal lovers.

Ethscriptions utilizes Superfluid, a protocol that enables continuous and smooth payments on Ethereum. A user can subscribe to a project with her one transaction and can cancel at any time. Ethscriptions hopes to attract more projects and users to its platform and create a positive feedback loop in the Ethereum space.

Trending Tech News You Need To Know This Week: June 20-26 US Government Agencies Unite To Fight Crypto Crime

The US government has announced the creation of a new task force to combat the growing threat of digital currency crime. Composed of five federal enforcement agencies, the task force coordinates efforts to investigate and prosecute cases involving cryptocurrency fraud, money laundering, ransomware, and other illegal activities.

The task force, led by the Department of Justice, is called the “Darknet Marketplaces and Digital Currency Crime Task Force.” The task force includes the FBI, IRS, Secret Service and Postal Inspection Service. The task force will leverage each agency’s expertise and resources to better detect and stop cryptocurrency-related crime, according to the Department of Justice.

However, some critics have questioned the need and effectiveness of the task force, arguing that it is a waste of taxpayer money and an attempt to stifle innovation in the crypto space. there is They argue that the task force will only bring more confusion and uncertainty to legitimate cryptocurrency users and businesses and fail to stop criminals who use more sophisticated methods to evade detection. .

SEC Crypto Crackdown Targets Stablecoins and DeFi

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly planning to target stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms in its ongoing crypto crackdown. The SEC is likely to impose tougher regulations on these two sectors, which have grown rapidly over the past year, according to a report by German investment bank Berenberg.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to fiat currency or other assets, used to facilitate transactions and store value in the crypto space. A DeFi platform is an application that runs on a blockchain network and provides various financial services without intermediaries.

Berenberg argues that stablecoins lack transparency, oversight and adequate preparation, posing systemic risk to the financial system. DeFi platforms, on the other hand, offer unregistered securities, loans, and derivative products to investors, which can violate securities laws.

The report warns that the SEC’s actions could have a negative impact on the cryptocurrency market, as stablecoins and DeFi platforms account for a large share of industry value and activity. The report also casts doubt on the innovation and efficiency benefits of these sectors as they face scalability, security and governance challenges.

Etherscans Code Reader: Gimmick or Game Changer?

Etherscan, a popular blockchain explorer for Ethereum, recently announced a new feature called Code Reader. The feature claims to use ChatGPT, a natural language processing model, to explain smart contracts in plain English. According to Etherscan, the feature will help users understand the logic and functionality of smart contracts on the Ethereum network without requiring coding skills or technical knowledge.

However, some critics have questioned the reliability and accuracy of code readers, arguing that they are merely a marketing ploy to attract more users and advertisers. They point out that ChatGPT is not a specialized tool for smart contract analysis, but a general-purpose chatbot that can generate arbitrary text based on given inputs. It also warns that relying on code readers can expose users to security risks such as phishing, fraud, and malicious code.

So while Etherscans code reader may seem like a useful and innovative feature, it can also be a potential source of confusion and deception for unsuspecting users.

Bored Ape NFT holding period increased by 176%?

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are digital assets that claim to be unique and rare. One of the most popular NFT collections is the Bored Ape Yacht Club, featuring 10,000 pixelated apes with various features and accessories. Owners of these NFTs have access to exclusive benefits such as a virtual clubhouse and merchandise store.

However, some critics question the value and sustainability of these NFTs, which are essentially just JPEG files on the blockchain. They argue that the hype around NFTs is driven by speculation and manipulation, making the market prone to crashes and fraud.

A recent report from Watcher.Guru found that the average holding period of Bored Ape NFTs has increased by 176% over the past month, indicating that demand and liquidity for these NFTs may be declining. I’m here. This raises questions about whether Bored Ape NFTs are worth holding or selling, and whether they are trendy or the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/crypto-nft-today-the-latest-news-in-blockchain-cryptocurrency-nfts-june-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

