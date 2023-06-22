Google P-MAX Adds Store Sales Report and Bidding Features





Google has upgraded store sales reporting and bidding to help marketers working on P-MAX campaigns grow their offline sales.

Google says the new feature was built to help advertisers better understand omnichannel shoppers who are 2.9x more likely to buy from brands.

Why it matters: Marketers can use in-store sales to accurately measure total brand sales, both online and offline, so they can better optimize bidding for in-store revenue and improve omnichannel advertising Potentially improve return on investment (ROAS) and increase offline sales.

what’s new? Google has added a series of new and improved features to Store Sales to help advertisers better understand the success of their campaigns. Also this:

Smart Bidding Feature: This feature optimizes Google Ads for better store sales conversions. Reconcile reporting: This methodology can be used across store visits and in-store sales, giving advertisers a better understanding of store visit purchase rates per campaign. Overall measurement: His ROAS for online and offline conversions will now be calculated.

How it works: Store Sales analyzes sales data to measure online-to-offline advertising activity. Store Sales helps advertisers identify how their ads lead to offline purchases by uploading and matching brand transaction data.

What did Google say? A beta customer who used store sales reported a significant increase in sales volume and his ROAS. In a statement, Google said Dutch variety chain HEMA was able to use its data to create more personalized ads, resulting in an 89% increase in omnichannel return on ad spend. Meanwhile, Indian jewelery brand Tanishk reported he saw a 7% increase in offline sales.

Learn more: For more information on implementing store sales data and analyzing P-MAX bidding campaigns, visit Google’s Help Center on Store Sales or Smart Bidding.

Nicola Agius is a Paid Media Editor at Search Engine Land, joining in 2023. She covers Paid Search, Paid Social, Retail Media and more. Prior to that, she was SEO Director at Jungle Creations (2020-2023), overseeing the editorial strategy of multiple of her websites. She has over 15 years of experience in the journalism field and previously worked for OK! She has appeared in Magazine (2010-2014), Mail Online (2014-2015), Mirror (2015-2017), Digital Spy (2017-2018), The Sun (2018-2020). She previously worked with SEO agency her Blue Array where she co-authored Amazon’s best-selling book Mastering In-House SEO.

