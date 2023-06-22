DeepMind’s RoboCat learns how to perform various robotics tasks





DeepMind says it has developed an AI model called RoboCat that can perform different tasks across different models of robotic arms. That alone is nothing new. But DeepMind claims it’s the first model that can adapt and solve multiple tasks using different robots in the real world.

“We have demonstrated that a single large model can solve a diverse set of tasks on multiple real-world robot embodiments and can adapt quickly to new tasks and embodiments,” says DeepMind’s research science. Alex Lee, developer and co-contributor of the team behind RoboCat. He told TechCrunch in an email interview.

RoboCat is inspired by Gato, a DeepMind AI model that can analyze text, images, and events to act, training on image and motion data collected from robotics in both simulations and the real world. it was done. Lee said the data came from a combination of other robot control models in the virtual environment, humans controlling the robots, and previous iterations of RoboCat itself.

To train RoboCat, DeepMind researchers first collected 100-1,000 tasks or robot demonstrations using a human-controlled robotic arm. (Think a robotic arm picking up gears or stacking blocks.) He then tweaks RoboCat for that task, creating a special “spin-off” model that practices that task an average of 10,000 times. is created.

The researchers leveraged both the data generated by the spin-off model and the demonstration data to continuously expand RoboCat’s training dataset and train subsequent new versions of RoboCat.

The final version of the RoboCat model was trained on a total of 253 tasks, both in simulation and in the real world, and benchmarked on a set of 141 variations of these tasks. DeepMind claims that after watching 1,000 of his human-controlled demonstrations collected over several hours, RoboCat learned how to operate a variety of robotic arms.

RoboCat was trained on four different robots with bifurcated arms, but the model was able to adapt to more complex arms with three-fingered grippers and twice as many controllable inputs.

Much as RoboCat is not hailed as the ultimate robot-controlled AI model, DeepMind’s tests varied widely in success rates across tasks, from 13% at the low end to 99% at the high end. This is using his 1,000 demonstrations in the training data. As expected, success was uncommon, with half the number of demos.

Still, in some scenarios, DeepMind claims RoboCat was able to learn new tasks in just 100 demonstrations.

Further thinking, Lee believes RoboCat could be a harbinger of lowering the barriers to solving new tasks in robotics.

“By doing a limited number of demonstrations for new tasks, RoboCat can be fine-tuned for new tasks, and even more data can be self-generated to make it even better.” he added.

In the future, the researchers aim to reduce the number of demonstrations required to teach RoboCat to complete a new task to less than 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/21/deepminds-robocat-learns-to-perform-a-range-of-robotics-tasks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos