Innovation & Technology – OGV Energy





Unwinding the Perfect Storm of a Compressed Crisis: Wind Energy’s Role in Mitigating the Energy Crisis. By Benson John MSc CEng MIMeche, Senior Consultant – R&D Tax Incentive

The UK is highly dependent on natural gas. This, though well-intentioned, unfortunately exacerbated the crisis wrought by the pandemic and certain “special military operations” that spun out of control. Natural gas provides her 40% of the UK’s electricity and the rapid arrival of winter has put the UK’s energy supply and its suppliers under intense pressure. Consistent increases in energy price caps and looming fuel poverty, combined with pressure on the UK’s natural gas sources, have further increased the focus on the renewable energy sector.

How is the renewable energy sector, and wind energy in particular, poised to meet this enormous challenge, or at least reduce the burden on primary energy sources? Wind and other renewables. The problem with energies is that they are not constant. Opportunities to accelerate the switch to renewable energy have arrived, but there is a pressing low-lying problem of the ‘wind drought’ plaguing Europe. Large areas of mainland Europe experienced a decrease in wind speed last year compared to the previous reference period (1991-2020). Declining wind speeds in 2021 have hit the Nordic countries particularly hard, particularly those that rely heavily on wind energy: Denmark, which relies on 44% of its energy from wind energy, and Ireland, with 31%. As wind speeds become more and more difficult to predict, there is a noticeable impact on the cost of wind energy. With the current high demand for highly efficient wind technology, opportunities for innovation abound in this sector. In addition, a recent analysis by expert energy market researchers revealed that 135 gigawatts of new capacity available to developers further increases the opportunity for offshore wind power. While the wind energy sector is plagued with challenges and unknowns, it provides key performance and operating cost indicators, including a wind farm trading database, wind farm coverage, and available government funding tracking. A combination of market intelligence and technological innovation will solve all challenges. We are committed to enabling wind energy technology and directly alleviating concerns about our energy future.

Read the latest issue of OGV Energy magazine here

Publication date: June 21, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ogv.energy/news-item/innovation-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos