Legal and tax professionals recognize the usefulness of generative AI, but are cautious about adopting it, report shows





Corporate legal and tax professionals and their external firms believe that generative AI tools like ChatGPT can and should be used for the job. However, the potential use cases and how to approach risk mitigation policies differ in each sector.

As generative AI tools such as ChatGPT continue to take hold in the public consciousness, legal and tax professionals are asking how these innovative technologies can be used in their work and how to overcome the risks generative AI poses. We are thinking and planning how to do it. present.

New report comparing legal and tax approaches to generative AI and differences between businesses and outside experts reveals how attitudes and adoption of generative AI are evolving in its early stages . For example, more legal professionals than tax professionals believe generative AI can be applied to their jobs, albeit with some differences in strength of opinion. Respondents across all segments said they felt positive about the technology’s applicability to everyday business products.

The Future of Professionals: ChatGPT and Generative AI in the Legal, Corporate and Tax Markets is a report published by the Thomson Reuters Institute with more than 1,800 legal and tax professionals in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada from March to May. Based on a series of studies conducted over the course of the month. . The research also includes various interviews conducted by the Institute, looking at potential use cases when the technology feels ready, but still considering options for deploying the technology. The reality of the professional services industry that is

Some segments have already started moving. For example, 15% of respondents in tax and accounting firms and 10% in corporate legal departments report that they already have generative AI tools in place or have clear plans to do so. Others, however, are still waiting to adopt the technology. 73% of respondents in the corporate tax function said they have no plans to adopt generative AI technology at this time, 13 percentage points higher than other functions.

Other key findings from the report include:

Most respondents said they felt they could and should use these technologies at work More than three-quarters (78%) of respondents said ChatGPT or generative AI would We believe it can be used for tax purposes, with nearly half (52%) of all respondents thinking they should use it. Corporate legal and corporate tax departments had slightly higher percentages of positive responses than external law firms and tax accounting firms, 3-4 percentage points higher.

Many companies are still weighing the possibility of deploying Despite having strong feelings about the tool’s potential utility, many legal and tax professionals are hesitant to implement the technology before actually deploying it. We are still considering options. Only 4% of all respondents said they are already using generative AI or ChatGPT in their company or department’s operations, and 5% said they are actively planning for it. These numbers were fairly consistent across geographies and types of practice, although tax accounting firms in particular had higher adoption or plans to adopt (15%) than other types of respondents. .

Focus on risk More than two-thirds (69%) of respondents said their organization has risk concerns about using generated AI or ChatGPT, but their organization has no risk concerns Only 8% said yes. Almost a quarter (23%) said they don’t know. However, despite these caveats, few organizations are taking proactive steps to limit the use of generative AI or ChatGPT. Only 20% of respondents said they warned their employees against using malicious generated AI or ChatGPT, and 9% of all respondents said they did. The org prohibited abuse of generated AI or ChatGPT.

This technology has the obvious potential to change not only how legal and tax professionals work on a day-to-day basis, but also how the corporate sector interacts with outside companies. Segway General Counsel Wei Zhao said: “I think this technology has the potential to replace many entry-level lawyers and allow far fewer lawyers to do the same amount of work.”

