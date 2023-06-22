Google Makes Huge Profits With Misleading Ad Buys For Anti-Abortion Center : NPR





Digital Hate Center/Screengrab by NPR

Digital Hate Center/Screengrab by NPR

When looking for abortion services, many people turn to Google and search for terms like “near abortion clinic” or “planned parenting.”

However, the ads that appear at the top of Google search results are often not abortion providers, who use a variety of tactics to discourage or delay pregnant people from getting abortions. Misleading advertisement for an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” facility. abortion.

Delays and disruptions can have serious consequences. With stringent bans in place in many parts of the country, those seeking surgical abortion may have to travel hundreds of miles, making it legal to order abortion pills by mail. It can get messy.

These ads on Google are targeted at small businesses, according to a new report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a US- and UK-based nonprofit focused on research, campaigns and policies to combat hate and disinformation. not. The group found that the U.S. Pregnancy Center Against Abortion spent an estimated $10.2 million on Google search ads in his two years, and those ads were clicked an estimated 13 million times.

The group’s researchers first identified 976 websites for Pregnancy Centers Against Abortion. Using the enterprise analytics tool Semrush, he found that between March 2021 and February 2023, 188 centers were actively running Google search ads. They evaluated keywords that bought ads, websites, and paid ads for these centers.

The group found that 38% of centers that advertised on Google during this period did not have a non-abortion disclaimer on their homepage. This appears to violate Google’s policy prohibiting ads or destinations that conceal or misrepresent information about the advertiser’s business, products or services.

Researchers found that the Center for Pregnancy Against Abortion targeted more than 15,000 abortion-related questions, including phrases like “telemedicine abortion drugs in Texas” and “how much does an abortion cost in California?” I discovered that

Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Center runs ads that are confusing and vague in design

Crisis pregnancy centers are unregulated and often non-medical. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) points out that facilities have no legal obligation to provide pregnant women with accurate information or maintain client confidentiality.

Many of the facilities are “false and misleading to prevent pregnant people from receiving comprehensive and timely care by patient-centred, appropriately trained, and qualified health care professionals.” It uses information, emotional manipulation and delay,” the ACOG explained, noting that the Center’s tactics may include: This includes “misrepresenting yourself as a clinician by having non-medical staff or volunteers wear lab coats or perform ultrasounds.”

A digital marketing company specializing in anti-abortion pregnancy centers has a clear ad-buying strategy. One such company, Choose Life Marketing, has created a guide that encourages centers to buy Google keywords with abortion terms. “It is important to contact women by phone early in the search process, before abortion clinics contact them,” the report said.

While the Choose Life Marketing guide recommends that the center state that it does not offer or mention abortion on its website, there is some ambiguity about what the center offers. Suggesting ad language. “You can also get creative and use abortion terms in your ad instead of using abortion terms to describe your service offering: ‘Check the facts before you book an abortion… or ‘Are you considering an abortion?’ “To reach a woman contemplating an abortion, the center has to be very strategic in all areas of marketing, but especially in her Google ads.”

In a guide focused on reaching women in states with strict abortion laws, Choose Life recommends that the Center Against Abortion “bid on keywords related to the next abortion-friendly city or town.” ing.Paid ad says ‘helps reach her in her emergency’ [sic] Temporal. This is especially important for contacting women before traveling for an abortion. ”

Google’s policy on abortion search terms does not govern all related searches

Google has special policies for advertisers who advertise on abortion queries. To serve ads for such queries in the US, UK, or Ireland, Google “must first be certified as an advertiser that offers abortions or an advertiser that does not offer abortions. If you do not provide an abortion,” it stipulates. Advertise with queries related to abortion. ”

If the advertiser offers abortions or is a licensed online pharmacy that offers abortion medicines, Google Ads will include the disclosure “Offers abortions.” For advertisers who do not actually offer abortions, the advertising disclosure will read “We do not offer abortions.”

Many abortion-related queries on Google generate disclosures that indicate whether the advertiser actually offers abortions. However, the text of the ad itself often suggests that the establishment offers a service that it does not. Hide screen capture captions with NPR

. Screen Capture with NPR

Screen capture by NPR

But there are gaps in the system. Google’s abortion advertising disclosure policy applies specifically to abortion-related terms and inquiries. However, ads targeting keyword terms with more general information will not be labeled with Google’s disclosure label.

In other words, a search for “abortion services near me” shows up in Google Ads, but a search for “family planning” does not. This is because family planning offers other services in addition to abortion and is considered a more general information query.

A recent Google search for “abortion drugs dallas” first appeared at the bottom of the site, in small print, with a disclaimer stating that the clinic does not actually perform or offer abortions. Hide screen capture captions with NPR

. Screen Capture with NPR

Even if there is a disclosure, it does not mean that the advertisement is clear. A Google search for “abortion pills dallas” brings up an ad named Grapevine TX Women’s Clinic. Just below the small print it says “Abortion pills – early pregnancy abortions” and the advertiser says “We do not offer abortions”.

Google says it will remove or block ads that violate its policies. In a statement to NPR, the company said, “We know people come to Google for information they can trust in their most personal moments, and we want our ads on this topic to be clear and easy to understand. We are trying to ensure that,” he said.

After the Digital Hate Center released a report last year on similar issues with Google’s paid ads, including Google Maps search results directing abortion-seekers to anti-abortion clinics, Google criticized ads that violated its policies. “We took immediate action,” he said. Misrepresents the actual service provided. The company says it regularly reviews its policies and updates its list of “eligible abortion inquiries” as needed.

In one recent search, the top Google result for “where to get an abortion in South Carolina” was an ad for an anti-abortion pregnancy center. Further down the page is a list and map of actual abortion facilities in the state. Hide screen capture captions with NPR

. Screen Capture with NPR

Screen capture by NPR

To prevent abortion seekers from falling for misleading ads, the Center for Digital Hate is calling on lawmakers to ban misleading ads about abortion. It also requires that all advertisements by anti-abortion pregnancy centers include a “We do not offer abortion” disclaimer, that the center’s website displays a clear disclaimer, and that actual abortion clinics appear in Google search results. We also want to highlight

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/22/1182865322/google-abortion-clinic-search-results-anti-abortion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos