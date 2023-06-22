LendingTree Hires Eoghan Nolan as Product Innovation Leader





CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LendingTree, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced online financial platforms, announces the appointment of Eoghan Nolan as Senior Vice President of Product Management I am happy that I can. With extensive and diverse experience in digital product design, technology and engineering, Eoghan has a proven track record of unlocking scale, driving delivery and creating new product-driven business models. He leverages data and technology to create, accelerate and scale the value of a business model that aligns perfectly with his LendingTree mission of simplifying financial decisions for life’s meaningful moments. Passionate about what you do.

Nolan has played a key role in building world-class technology platforms at Google and Accenture. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Products and Engineering at Charlotte-based Red Ventures, which operates multiple brands and businesses including Bankrate, CNET and Lonely Planet. Prior to working at Red Ventures, Eoghan OnlineHe was responsible for designing and delivering technology, product and data strategies in the gaming, fintech and e-commerce industries.

“I have a fundamental belief that we are in a renaissance period for LendingTree, and I am thrilled to be a part of such an exciting time,” Eoghan said. “Now more than ever, people need access to the right financial products with the knowledge and information to make smart financial decisions. LendingTree is a very strong brand in the market. Because of this, we have a tremendous opportunity to influence change by driving product innovation, and delivering exciting and intuitive products that help our customers and partners achieve financial success. increase.”

LendingTree Founder and CEO Doug Lebda said, “Eoghan’s expertise in product strategy combines with his passion for leveraging data and technology to build, accelerate and scale business models. This makes him an invaluable asset to LendingTree’s management team.” “His strategic vision and customer-centric approach are perfectly aligned with the company’s commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions that enable individuals to achieve their financial goals.”

Eoghan holds a BA in Economics from Trinity College Dublin and an MA in Computer Science and Financial Mathematics from University College Dublin. He will be based at LendingTree headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About LendingTree Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced online financial platforms, founded to empower consumers to win financially. Through a network of over 1,000 financial partners, LendingTree gives customers access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more. Since its inception, LendingTree has helped more than 129 million of his customers obtain loans, save money and improve their financial and credit health in their personal lives. LendingTree helps customers achieve financial wins every day with a portfolio of innovative products and tools, and personalized financial recommendations.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

Contact: Megan Greuling704-943-8208[email protected]

Source: LendingTree, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-hires-eoghan-nolan-to-lead-product-innovation-301856924.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos