BetterBrand, a food tech company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carbohydrate space, has announced the completion of $6 million in Series A funding at a pre-money valuation of $170 million. That makes BetterBrand’s Series A valuation more than double that of tech giants like Facebook, Stripe, and Tesla. With only 150 female founders to raise more than $5 million in Series A funding from institutional investors, according to Crunchbase, Yang set a historic valuation record.

Amy Yang, CEO and Founder of BetterBrand

The round was led by VERSO Capital and includes returning VCs including Gainels Fund, Alexis Ohanians Seven Six and Craft Lane, as well as Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt, venture capitalist Chris Hollod and investors Jeff and Glenne Azoff. Celebrities such as BetterBrand is also backing Wendy’s Sean Thomas, actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Emmy Rossum. The company has long captured the attention of the investor community due to its high growth, innovative grain modification technology and massive market potential.

“We are excited about the next chapter that will support BetterBrand’s rapid global expansion and continued innovation,” said Aimee Yang, Founder and CEO of BetterBrand. This is another example of how our mission to prove the impossible is possible is demonstrated through practice, not just through our product innovations, but the power of Better and It also touches on the enormous potential of scale. ”

BetterBrands Series A follows on the company’s strong momentum, which saw 800% year-over-year growth from 2021-2022, with similar growth from 2022-2023. The company’s hero product, The Better Bagel, is a game-changer. Carb-rich bagels, with a net carb equivalent of two banana slices, were the number one new product to enter the natural retail channel in 2022. BetterBrand will make its mass retail debut with a global launch at Whole Foods Market in Q3 2022. It sold over $1 million in its first five months on store shelves.

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt said Amy Yang was a great entrepreneur and a solid manager. Her company offers life-changing, clean, functional products to people who previously felt compelled to give up some of their favorite foods to meet their nutritional needs. It’s an exciting journey to be on.

Gainels Managing Director Lorenzo Tione said Amy’s unique combination of determination, vision and ability to innovate makes her stand out as a founder. At Gainels, we believe that under her leadership, BetterBrand is poised to redefine our very relationship with carbs by combining health and taste in one innovative package with her. BetterBrand’s vision is more than just a product. It’s about a revolution in the way we perceive and consume starch around the world. We are thrilled to support her Aimee efforts to transform this huge market and look forward to the lasting impact BetterBrand will have.

BetterBrand first introduced The Better Bagel through its website in 2021 and quickly caught the attention of consumers, tastemakers and retailers. Our high-protein, low-carb bagels are available online and at more than 1,500 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Market, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmons, Lassens, Plum Market and Wild by Nature. You can buy it on the shelf. , Foxtrot, etc.

As a fast-growing business, the company announced plans to launch 16 new SKUs in the coming months and begin expansion into new markets in North America and Europe. Led by Michelin-starred baker Matthew McDonald, each of BetterBrand’s new products will bring timeless flavor to the table with the company’s unrivaled innovation, Grain Change Technology, and will be available by the end of 2023. I plan to

BetterBrand has raised nearly $10 million since its founding in 2021.

About Betterbrand

BetterBrand™ is a consumer foodtech company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carbohydrate space to design a better future for food. BetterBrand™’s mission is to reinvent the bakery counter by turning traditionally carbohydrate-rich foods into healthier foods that everyone wants to eat. BetterBrand™’s exclusive Grain-changing Technology™ combines non-GMO, clean-label ingredients to create wholesome baked goods. The company’s flagship product, The Better Bagel, turns a high-carb bagel into two banana slices worth of net carbs, featuring 250% more protein, 90% less carbs, and no added sugar. For more information, visit eatbetter.com and follow the brand on social @eatbetter.

About Amy Yang

Aimee C. Yang is the founder and CEO of BetterBrand, a consumer food technology company that leads innovation in the $12 trillion refined carbohydrate space. Based between London and Los Angeles, Amy will launch BetterBrand in 2021 after securing a record $1.2 million pre-seed funding round, with over $1 million in venture-led pre-seed rounds across food tech. became the first and only female founder to raise a Consumers, and Food and Beverage. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and her MBA with a double major in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Aimee is also a CPA and Chief Financial Officer, with experience spanning consulting, operations and litigation.

