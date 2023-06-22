Get free Android stuffed animals with Google Play Points





The Google Play Store offers access to some of the top Android apps and games, but you get more for every dollar you spend on this platform. With Google Play Points, users have been able to earn points for in-app purchases and other purchases in the app hub for some time. But back in April, Google said people could redeem Play Points for real items like Chrome Dino socks, sunglasses, and sweatshirts, or redeem Play Points for cash discounts on third-party services like DoorDash and Instacart. I even allowed it to be used. Google has added an exciting new Android Plush stuffed animal as a redemption item in the Merchandise Store.

9to5Google reports that it is known simply as the Android Plush, and according to its description, it measures 10.5 inches tall and 9 inches wide, and features a slightly circular shape.Not yet listed on the web version of the Merchandise Store, but if available, tap your profile icon in the Play Store app for Android to[Play Points]section and then[Play ポイント]You can find it by switching to the section.[Use]Click on the tab and scroll down to the Merchandise Store header.

While the listing calls it a “Members Only Benefit” available for 1800 Play Points, 9to5 was able to find this stuffed animal in the Bronze, Gold and Platinum tiers. It says in fine print that eligible individuals must claim the offer by September 30, 2023 and redeem it by December 31 of this year. Also, Google has specified that this is his one-time offer, so forget getting multiple stuffed animals per Google account.

At 1,800 points, the Android Plush is significantly cheaper than, say, a Google Crewneck sweatshirt at 5,000 points or a Chrome Dino sock at 2,100 Play points.

Like the new items announced in April, the Android Plush appears to be US-only. As 9to5Google points out, many items in the Google Merchandise Store will expire on his June 30th, so Google will make this new plush available in more regions in the next batch of redemption items. There is a possibility to

We have been aware of Google’s intention to upgrade the perks available in Play Points since last July. Android users have been able to redeem Play Points for in-app purchases for a while now, but the addition of physical items like this Android plush adds even more excitement to Google’s rewards program.

