What Google’s partnership with New York City schools means for students





Want to earn a data analytics certification before graduating high school? Thanks to a new partnership between New York City schools and Google, it will soon be available to students in select schools around the five boroughs. may be

Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference Wednesday that the tech giant will be the first technology anchor employer partner of FutureReadyNYC, a career readiness initiative for nearly 7,000 students in 100 participating schools.

Through this partnership, students will be able to learn tools such as SQL, Tableau and the R programming language through Google’s Data Analytics Certification Program, about 240 hours of online courses typically costing $49 per month. Students will also have access to career programming, paid work-based learning experiences and the opportunity to be mentored by technical experts, city officials said.

Initially, Google’s data analytics certificate will be available to FutureReadyNYC High School students who are launching their data science career, according to a city education department spokeswoman. Google will also offer training for teachers teaching the course. Meanwhile, paid work-based learning experiences will be offered to students at schools participating in FutureReadyNYC, Career Readiness and Modern Youth Apprenticeship initiatives, career and technical education programs, officials said.

The initiative comes as city officials seek to establish a stronger and fairer pipeline to technology careers for students working to fill the opportunity gap that exists across the city. . This coincides with the Adams administration’s $19 million investment in FutureReadyNYC, which will invest in five boroughs as part of a larger City Hall plan to create a more inclusive workforce. Operated by the school, President David Banks continues his extensive career advancement efforts. education.

Exposure is central to what we want to achieve Exposure is very important, Adams said. [Students] They come from communities that have historically had no access to technology. They walk into a place and try to get hired. And we ask, “Why don’t you have that skill?” Because we haven’t built the infrastructure and pipeline for them to acquire the skills.

Google is investing $4 million in expanding technology opportunities in New York, of which $250,000 is for student advancement in the city and $500,000 is for schools at the City University of New York.

Through this investment, the company will become the first partner of the CUNY Tech Equity initiative to help expand technology opportunities and curricula on campus, helping increase the number of paid internships available to students.

Google operates the second largest office in New York City, employing thousands of people across its two campuses in Chelsea Yards and Hudson Yards.

Adams called the partnership “Youth Wins, Communities Wins, Cities Wins, Innovation Wins.”

Julian Schemvelo is a reporter for New York City. Please contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny.chalkbeat.org/2023/6/21/23769039/nyc-google-data-analytics-computer-science-internship-future-ready The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos