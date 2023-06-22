Google develops AI selfie generator





Taking pictures of yourself for Instagram may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new AI tool being developed by Google Research. Create realistic selfies of trained users from images of real people.

As said by Robert Wong, vice president of Google Creative Lab, the technology requires people to take pictures of themselves in boring poses in real life or generate endless selfies. may disappear. It can also have a huge impact on social media influencers, many of whom spend their days wearing chic clothes and taking selfies in trendy restaurants.

Google’s senior vice president of research, technology and society James Manica said in a presentation Wednesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that AI will have a huge impact on the creative sector. AI will enable and even liberate human art in the next few years, he said, comparing AI to the invention of the camera.

When photography first appeared, Manika said many feared it would spell the end of art because it threatened to destroy works in important areas such as landscape painting and portraiture. However, in many ways the opposite turned out to be true. Freed from the need to accurately reproduce reality, painters headed for new places that led to the rise of Impressionism, Modernism, and others.

With Google’s tool DreamBooth, you may be able to get your own photo ratings. DreamBooth is his 2022 text-to-image generation tool developed by Google Research and Boston University that allows users to enter an image and be prompted to generate more similar images.

Wong said his team feeds their images into technology to generate an endless amount of personal content. With the rise of social media impacting work and side hustle, DreamBooth enables creators to increase the amount of content they can post online for others to see.

Other companies offer similar imaging services. For example, Lensa AI uses stable diffusion (a text-to-image model) to create selfies of users dressed in different costumes, such as Spartans and astronauts. But Google is the biggest company to start messing around with its own selfie-making tool. Also, most AI selfie tools, including Lensa, are far from photorealistic and look more like animated avatars than real people. DreamBooth produces more realistic images that rival real photos.

Wong said his team also uses StyleDrop, a Google AI tool that generates new corporate style logos and icons. The Google Creative Lab is also testing a tool called AI-Reply that generates draft replies to YouTube comments.

A human community manager evaluates, selects and edits the best options, all of which are generated from the campaign’s friendly voices, Wong said of the AI-Reply model.

Both AI-Reply and DreamBooth’s selfie-generating capabilities have the potential to transform work-influencing social media, allowing creators to automate their content and interactions with their followers. Combined with StyleDrops’ logo creation capabilities, Google appears to be building an AI suite for personal branding.

At Cannes, Manika said the current situation rarely captures our imagination. Instead, someone was inspired to try something new—a different medium, method, subject, or something else entirely. And sometimes technology acts as a muse to tap into untapped sources of creativity.

