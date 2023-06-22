Google wants to use AI to help identify that strange rash





Google has announced several new AI-powered smartphones that focus on some of the most important things for consumers during the summer, such as planning vacations, shopping for seasonal trends, and identifying skin conditions. Expanding the search function.

At a summer-themed event in Manhattan last week, the company unveiled a lens within Google’s computer vision-powered Lens tool aimed at helping identify skin problems based on images of affected areas. Announced new features.

Google is also expanding the Google Maps feature, which uses AI to fuse different images of a place to create an immersive experience, adding AI-powered conversational integrations to shopping and travel, and allowing users to see what’s happening on-screen. It also said it would introduce a new tool to preview clothes. A range of different models using generative AI.

These new features are a continuation of Google’s efforts to weave the latest advancements in AI into the overall search experience while fending off challenges from Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing chatbot.

Dermatology inquiries: Google spokesperson Craig Ewer said the company worked with a number of dermatologists and other skin experts in designing the skin condition identification feature within Lens, which was unveiled last week. . However, Ewer cautioned that the tool should not be used as a substitute for a physical visit with a doctor.

This is important because DermAssist, Google’s previous work on skin diseases, is not available in the US. Further testing is currently underway, and Google’s website for the app states that the FDA has not evaluated the safety or efficacy of this tool. (This app is classified as a Class 1 medical device in the European Union.)

Its purpose is to help users easily locate rashes and bumps that are difficult to describe. Google claimed the tool could help identify conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and chronic lichen simplex.

This feature will join search in other categories in Google Lens, such as plant identification and homework help.

AI travel agency? While still in the stage, Google’s new search generation experience is powered by AI, using information pulled from user reviews, photos, business profiles and the web in response to user questions about places and destinations. Create a snapshot.

David Gasca, director of product management at Google, said the feature aims to apply modern generative AI to areas where users might try to triangulate information from a stack of browser tabs. Stated.

Gasca said at the event that one of the big areas of focus is complex travel. These are things that have to piece together information from different places.

Multimodal Chat: Image capabilities within Lens tools as we work to enable Google’s AI chatbots to not only generate images, but also understand and manipulate images for uses such as product identification and creation As with, Google’s image feature could be even more important. Photo captions, as Google explained for the first time at his I/O event earlier this year.

These updates, albeit incrementally, show how Google is working toward AI-powered tools that work across text and images for more conversational search.

