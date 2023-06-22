Researchers Find Ketone Supplements Worse Performance in Trained Endurance Athletes – Brighter World





Kinesiologists at McMaster University have found that the ketone supplements used by some athletes who want to cross the finish line faster may actually make their performance worse.

Published in the latest print edition of the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, this new study addresses conflicting research findings on the effectiveness of ketone supplements that are gaining popularity among athletes seeking a competitive advantage. I’m in.

Some previously published studies have shown supplements to improve performance, while others have reported no effect or worsened performance.

Natural ketone bodies act as fuel for the brain and muscles. Characterized by very low carbohydrates and typically high fat intake, ketogenic diets cause the body to produce more organic ketone compounds and use them more for energy.

Ketone supplements speed up that process without going on a strict diet.

Martin Gibara

One of the main recognized benefits is that ketone bodies may serve as an alternative fuel source during exercise, or potentially alter the utilization of other primary fuels such as carbohydrates and fats, resulting in The result is that it may improve endurance, explains Martin Gibara, the study’s supervising author. Professor of Exercise at McMaster University.

However, our findings suggest otherwise.

McMaster researchers recruited well-trained endurance athletes who rode bikes five or more hours per week. We chose them because their athletic performance is consistent from day to day. Although the experiment was conducted in a laboratory, it simulated racing conditions and participants prepared as they would in a regular cycling competition.

Each participant completed two trials that differed only in the drinks they were served, and then completed a 20-minute cycling time trial that closely predicted their race performance over the 40 km. Drinks contained a ketogenic supplement or a similar-tasting placebo.

The study was structured as a double-blind study, and neither the researchers nor the athletes knew whether they were given a ketone body supplement or a placebo.

Devin McMurthy

“The main observation of this study was that cyclists were able to maintain a lower speed during the test after taking a ketone supplement compared to placebo,” said the study’s lead author. says Devin McCarthy, a graduate student in the McMaster Kinesiology Department. .

The researchers say the findings are consistent with previous studies that found ketone supplements increased cardiorespiratory stress during exercise.

They are currently investigating responses to different doses of supplementation at different exercise intensities to better understand how ketone bodies affect performance and potential underlying mechanisms.

quick facts

What are ketone bodies? Natural ketone bodies are produced when the body converts fat into energy. These ketone bodies are used as fuel for the brain and muscles.

Where have you heard this term? You’ve probably heard of the ketogenic (or keto) diet, which prioritizes high-fat intake while reducing carbohydrate intake to very low levels. With this type of diet, the body produces more organic ketone compounds and uses more energy.

What are the benefits of ketone body supplements? Ketone supplements speed up this process without relying on a strict ketogenic diet.

Why do people use them? Some athletes believe these supplements can help them build endurance and be more competitive against their opponents. Increasingly popular among elite athletes.

What Should You Know About This Study? A new study by McMaster researcher Martin Zibala questions conflicting studies on the effectiveness of ketone supplements and shows that ketone supplements actually improve performance. suggesting that it may be exacerbated.

