Microsoft executives to testify in confrontation with US government over Activision deal

Microsoft (MSFT) and video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will face off against the U.S. government on Thursday in a high-stakes bet over one of the biggest technology acquisitions in history.

In a face-off in federal court, the CEOs of both companies responded to allegations that the merger violated U.S. antitrust laws and could harm millions of consumers. It will stand to defend a $69 billion merger.

The outcome of the battle will shape the future of the multi-billion dollar gaming industry. It will also affect highly popular game series such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, which are owned by Activision and will be transferred to Microsoft under this agreement.

Top finance executives from both companies will also testify. Senior leader of Microsoft’s Xbox division. His CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer. And Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Games, has been a vocal critic of the deal.

The multi-day affair began on Thursday and is expected to continue into next week.

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking an injunction from a federal district court judge to temporarily suspend trading as it files its lawsuit. That way, the two companies won’t be able to finalize the merger, at least until the FTC’s internal court rules in a separate case on whether the acquisition was anticompetitive.

But this week’s dispute over the preliminary injunction could be decisive for the whole deal. Microsoft said an FTC win at this stage would effectively block the entire deal.

At this hearing, the FTC doesn’t have to prove the deal is anticompetitive. It just needs to show that the agency is likely to succeed if the case goes forward, otherwise it could undermine its ability to enforce U.S. antitrust laws.

The clash comes as the July 18th deadline for Microsoft and Activision to close the deal is looming. Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft could have to pay Activision a $3 billion split fee if the acquisition doesn’t go through or there’s no permanent court order to stop the merger.

The FTC lawsuit puts Microsoft under the toughest antitrust scrutiny in more than 20 years in the United States. It could also be a significant test for the FTC, with mixed success, at a time when the FTC is trying to curb the tech industry broadly.

When it filed its first challenge to the merger in internal court last year, the FTC said the deal would turn Microsoft into the world’s third-largest video game publisher, raise video game prices with impunity, and activision. and undermined competition by restricting the titles of Competing with the platform and negatively impacting game quality and player experience on consoles and game services.

Some of these concerns have also been raised internationally. The British government has objected to the deal, and the New Zealand government warned on Tuesday that the deal could be anti-competitive.

Microsoft has sought to address this concern by entering into multi-year licensing agreements with competitors such as Nintendo and Nvidia to ensure that popular titles will continue to be available on both platforms even if the deal goes through. there is

The company also has an 11-point pledge to keep its platform open, which applies not just to its deal with Activision Blizzard, but to virtually all of Microsoft’s gaming business going forward.

Microsoft announced last month that it would require the European Union to automatically license Activision’s games to competing cloud gaming services as a condition of proceeding with the merger within the EU. According to Microsoft, the initiative will apply globally, allowing millions of consumers around the world to play these games on their device of choice.

EU regulators say the concession addresses EU concerns, but US and UK officials continue their legal opposition to the deal.

Of particular note in the conflict is FTC Chairman Lina, an IT industry commentator who has filed difficult lawsuits and advocated the introduction of new legal theories to adapt US antitrust laws to the digital age.・It’s Khan.

Khan scored a big win last year when the FTC forced Nvidia to abandon its plans to buy chipmaker Arm. The deal combines two companies in adjacent industries, known as a so-called vertical merger, a type of deal rarely blocked in the United States.

But Khan also suffered setbacks when the FTC failed to block Facebook’s parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited. The FTC had argued that the acquisition was Meta’s attempt to stifle competition in the emerging VR industry, but earlier this year a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, similar to what the FTC is now seeking against Microsoft. refused to issue The FTC dropped the lawsuit against Meta shortly thereafter.

