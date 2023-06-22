Senators put pressure on Google, Meta and Twitter over whether job cuts could jeopardize 2024 elections





CNN—

Three U.S. senators urged Facebook parent company Meta, Google parent company Alphabet, and Twitter to say their layoffs will strengthen companies’ ability to fight the spread of misinformation ahead of the 2024 election. It is being pursued that it may have interfered.

In a letter to the companies on Tuesday, lawmakers warned that reported cuts to content management and other teams could make it harder for the companies to deliver on their promises to election fairness. .

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Democratic Senator Peter Welch, and Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin allege the use of artificial intelligence to mislead voters, according to copies of the letter seen by CNN. Considering the rise, he writes, this is particularly alarming.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he has cut staff by more than 80% and in some cases laid off entire teams.

Alphabet earlier this year announced plans to cut about 12,000 jobs across product lines and geographies. And Meta has previously said the two rounds of layoffs will cut about 21,000 jobs, impacting entire teams, especially those focused on policy, user experience and benefits.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN, “We remain committed to advancing our industry-leading commitment to integrity. “We continue to invest in teams and technology to protect our communities, including our efforts to prepare for elections around the world.” letter.

Alphabet and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

The exit of these companies coincides with broad industry layoffs in the face of economic headwinds. Other companies in the industry, including Microsoft and Amazon, have also cut jobs, while others have announced hiring freezes.

But social media companies are now under greater scrutiny, partly because of their role in facilitating the US election process.

Tuesday’s letter to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, and Twitter’s Linda Yaccarino, said that each company will be in business by 2024. asked how they are prepared for misinformation and disinformation surrounding the 2020 elections and election campaigns.

To explain their concerns, lawmakers cite Alphabet-owned YouTube’s recent changes allowing the sharing of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as well as content moderation challenges at Twitter since the dismissal. I pointed out that I explained that there was.

The letter, which seeks responses by July 10, asks whether companies may hire more content moderation employees and contractors ahead of the election, and whether the rise of AI-generated deepfakes in politics will lead to further debate. I also asked about how each platform specifically prepares for it.

Already, candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have allegedly attacked adversaries with fake AI-generated images, raising questions about the risks artificial intelligence poses to democracy.

