Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro wallpaper and color options leak, brand new finishes revealed: report





Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro lineup have been the subject of several leaks in the past. These leaks included details about the phone’s design and hardware specifications. So it turns out that these new successors to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro not only come with improved hardware, but a complete overhaul. Google’s premium smartphones are set to be announced later this year, but a new leak has revealed not only the new wallpapers that come with them, but also the color options and finishes for each.

The Android Authority has learned that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will each come in four new color options. These new color options for each phone seem to have two finishes in common. The Google Pixel 8 is said to come in new Haze, Jade, Licorice and Peony finishes, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have its own Porcelain and Sky finishes in addition to the common Jade and Licorice finishes. I’m here. We don’t have a glimpse of these color options yet, but we do know that Google won’t be reusing colors from past models.

In addition to color options, the source also revealed wallpapers (which also act as themes) built into these upcoming Pixel devices. Wallpaper gives you a great idea of ​​what the above color options and finishes will look like in the end. Each is indicated by a crystal or material, and the color options are named after it, though “Sky” is likely derived from blue topaz.

According to the latest reports, the Pixel 8 could feature a 6.17-inch display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, while the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels. Both devices have a maximum screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. Both devices will be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC.

A previous report on camera specs pointed out that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have a common 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GN2 sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with the usual 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 8 is said to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 0.55x zoom ratio. Both handsets are expected to feature an 11-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/google-pixel-8-pro-new-colour-options-wallpapers-leaked-4142616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos