Fossil Gen 6 latest update brings Google Assistant back





The Google Assistant returns to Wear OS watches this week after being deprecated in last year’s big update, Wear OS 3. Fossil Gen 6 launches first with both a system update and a companion app update that brings back the lost assistant.

At least one reader got two updates at about the same time. The patch notes for the Fossil smartwatch app list v5.1.6 as an update that “reintroduces the Google Assistant to Wear OS 3 devices.” The system update being checked alongside this is build RFHC.230409.014.

Once you have the updated companion app, open the app and[設定]Tap a section and[デフォルトのアシスタント]as a voice assistant by tapping[OK Google]to set up your assistant. You can see how this goes below. If your watch is running the right software to support it, you should be fine to migrate to your watch and start testing. If not, the companion app will notify you that your watch’s software version is not supported.

We are currently trying our own Fossil Gen 6 update and will report back with any additional findings. But really, the big deal here is that Google Assistant is now on his Wear OS 3 watch, another one outside of the Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line. This has always been the weirdest omission or change (or whatever you want to call it) Google has made in Wear OS 3. They basically removed the assistant and forced watch makers who previously had the assistant built-in to implement a new one. The latest Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 with the latest chip from Qualcomm also has no assistant.

Update: I can confirm from my own Fossil Gen 6 that the Google Assistant is indeed back. I was running build RFHC.230409.014 on top of it and was able to select “Hey Google” within the Fossil companion app (v5.1.6).Once done, go to 6th generation settings and then[Google]>[アシスタント]Select to be guided through setup on your mobile phone. As you can see here, a long press on the top right button opens the Assistant.

Fossil Gen 6 (and Gen 6 Wellness) owners, it’s time to go look for an update. You should see an update for the Fossil smartwatch app on Google Play from the link below. To quickly get system updates for your watch, do the oldest tap trick in the book to force a tug on your watch.

Find out what we know about other Fossil watches and their partner brands that have sold 6th generation level devices in the past.

Google Play Link: Fossil Smartwatch

And let’s say you were hesitant about buying the Fossil Gen 6 but were waiting for the Google Assistant. It looks like now is the time to buy. All models sold by Fossil are priced under $200. (Fossil Gen 6, Fossil Gen 6 Wellness)

Cheers Scott!

