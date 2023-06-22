Prioritize customer needs, not hype





Focus on GistCustomer. Effective marketing prioritizes solving customer problems over driving innovation. Reliability is key. B2B buyers trust companies with a proven track record and relevant product stories. Voice of a real customer. Sharing real customer experiences increases brand trust and drives sales.

In technology marketing, everyone wants to be seen as cutting-edge, next-generation, and innovative. In reality, most are not. And most of the time it doesn’t matter anyway.

why? Because if you really want to pique your audience’s interest, your marketing needs to be on them first and you second (and it’s a distant second).

And customers don’t really care that you’re revolutionary. The harsh reality is that they only care if you have something that will help solve a very specific and pressing problem that they are wasting time and money on.

After all, for most buyers, it’s enough if your offering solves their customer’s real-world problem.

Don’t overstate your marketing technology innovation story

Another problem arises here. The point is that in the B2B world, being first at everything can actually be a disadvantage, especially when selling to risk-averse industries and large corporate customers. The rule of never buying v1.0 still applies to many people.

Of course, the innovation story cannot be completely abandoned. However, it may be more effective to root it in the world that the customer knows rather than the world you created last time offsite. So instead of being a new paradigm for customer interactions, it has to be a CRM that uses AI to take the burden of data hygiene off sales reps.

The reality is that a proven company with an easy-to-understand product and trusted by well-known peers will almost always beat out a startup that came out of nowhere with the most brilliant product you’ve ever seen. .

Please note that B2B selling is completely different from B2C. Low-cost Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions for small business customers are the notable exception, but sales tend to be in the five- or six-figure range. It can also have an incredibly disruptive impact on the company it acquires. Therefore, they want to be absolutely sure that you are worth the cost and the havoc.

The people involved in purchasing decisions can be several different people from different strata, betting their reputations, and possibly their jobs, on purchasing a product or service. If it doesn’t work out, it can have a big impact on them.

Admittedly, a constant stream of bad news about companies struggling in the recession won’t help this. That ground zero is the technology sector. While Microsoft or Google cutting headcount may not be a problem for customers, early stage companies doing the same can result in big flashing warning lights for customers.

Moreover, today’s audience is understandably skeptical. They are wired to distrust bold claims about a bright new future as they are bombarded with ads and content that promise all sorts of quick-fix solutions. Especially when it turns out that the company making the claim happens to have a product that makes that claim a reality.

Focus on customer pain points

Stop the hype (actually, mute it). Focus on your customers and their pain points first, last and always. Please be real.

Feature your customers prominently in your content. Co-host webinars with them and feature them on podcasts. Film your customers talking about the challenges you helped them with (don’t be afraid to be specific about the hard parts of the process). Ultimately, show that you understand who they are and what really matters in their world.

There is great value in doing this. The brand that is deemed closest to the customer usually wins. They may have shorter sales cycles and convert at higher rates. And we believe that recruiting customers as referrals is easy.

Also, learn from the experience. It helps you see your brand and business from the outside in. What words and phrases do they use when describing your product? What is the real problem you can solve? What makes you different from your competitors?

These will inform your own positioning and sharpen your brand message.

Another reason to collect opinions from other users is that today’s buyers want and expect to see them. In a recent survey by Noticed Content, nearly 28% of B2B buyers said they would like to be able to view testimonials, case studies, and reviews of their company of choice, but marketers who offer this on their sites was only 9%. Similarly, 27% of buyers would like to have access to referrals of existing users they can reach directly, but only 5% of marketers offer this.

Truth be told, no one likes a hard sell, and nothing is hype-friendly. Lowering the level of marketing can be even more effective.

