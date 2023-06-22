Two Innovation Partnership Agreements in Florida and Israel Signed for Projects with Sidus Space, Maris-Tech and Lulav Space





Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 22, 2023 –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multifaceted space and defense-as-a-service satellite, Today, we announced that we have won contracts for two projects with Israeli partners Maris-Tech and Lulav Space by Space Florida under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership. This is the first time Sidus has received two awards from the same round of projects in the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership.

Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space, said, “We are extremely proud to receive the award from two innovative Israeli companies that we value as project partners: Maris-Tech and Lulav Space. I think this is the first time Sidus has won two awards.” It is a project contract in the same round from Space Florida. Our work with two separate Israeli companies demonstrates the versatility of Sidus’ capabilities and its ability to advance technology. We are a trusted mission partner and look forward to working with Maristec and Loulove to give space to these pioneering projects. ”

The Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership is an innovative bilateral partnership between Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority to support joint aerospace research and development projects. Companies from Florida and Israel are invited to form teams and submit joint applications for this program.

Sidus Space and Maris-Tech develop in-orbit 360-degree ultra-high-definition HD video recording and download system for satellite merger avoidance, rendezvous and proximity operations, and safe deorbit to meet low-Earth orbit requirements and test. (LEO) enhances satellite operations and provides a cost-effective approach to complex orbital environments. A successful technical demonstration will allow the Sidus and Maris teams to commercialize the product through existing customer relationships and increasing demand for these satellite capabilities over the next decade.

Sidus Space and Lulav Space have developed and demonstrated an event-based star tracker for application on LEO vehicles, engineering and demonstrating an event-based star tracker that meets the requirements for improved operations of orbital spacecraft and rocket launch systems. test. A widely used state-of-the-art star tracker. The results of this work demonstrate the advantages of the event-based star tracker EBS in providing greater accuracy than existing star trackers applied to high angular (rotational) velocity satellites and rockets, and to a range of space-based platforms. will bring Earth-based scientific and economic uses.

About Maristec

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by Israeli technology veterans with extensive experience in electrical engineering and image processing. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, providing high performance, compact, low power, low latency solutions to leading electro-optical payloads, RF datalinks and unmanned platforms. We serve companies around the world, including manufacturers and defense companies. HLS, telecommunications company;

About Le Love Space

At a fraction of the power, mass, and cost of existing radars and radars, Lulav Space provides complete guidance, navigation, and control for a variety of space missions, including lunar landings, satellite orbital services, and active debris removal. (GN&C) provides a software suite. LIDAR-based system. Lulav sensors are customizable with mission-specific algorithms and can be easily integrated with a variety of spacecraft. The GN&C suite can support missions from LEO to lunar orbit and lunar soft touchdown. Lulav Space is a startup founded by GN&C, computer vision and simulation experts. The company’s engineers participated in the Beresheet-1 mission, the first private lunar lander mission launched in 2019.

Lulav is a subcontractor for the GN&C software suite on the Beresheet-2 lunar lander.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on manufacturing mission-critical hardware. Multidisciplinary engineering services. Satellite design, manufacturing, launch planning and mission operations. and on-orbit support. The company is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida and operates a 35,000 square foot manufacturing, assembly, integration and test facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. doing.

Sidus Space has a mission to bring space to Earth and a vision to enable new technology spaceflight heritage status while providing data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any company, industry or line of business can take advantage of Sidus Spaces’ rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions and alternative testing to begin their journey beyond Earth. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted mission partner from concept to low earth orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future expectations, plans, prospects and other statements that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These descriptions include: However, it is not limited to this. A statement regarding the trading start date and the trading end date. anticipate, believe, continue, may, estimate, anticipate, intend, may, plan, could, anticipate, anticipate, should, aim, anticipate The words , will, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, not all of which are forward-looking statements. The search statement contains these identifying terms. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors, including: Uncertainties and other factors related to market conditions are discussed in detail in the section entitled Risk Factors in Sidus Space Annual Report on Form 10. -K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and Sidus Space, Inc. does not make any statements regarding the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. specifically disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

