Twitter Reopens Google Cloud Payments Suspended by Musk: Report





Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has reportedly repaired the company’s relationship with Google Cloud. After Elon Musk stopped paying her, she resumed her payments, according to Bloomberg and the WSJ. Google Cloud is just one of many companies Twitter has allegedly stopped paying. Loading Something is loading.

Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter has resumed paying Google Cloud bills under new CEO Linda Yaccarino after Elon Musk stopped paying.

Platformer first reported earlier this month that Twitter had stopped paying bills to Google Cloud as part of Musk’s drastic cost-cutting measures. According to the report, Twitter signed a multi-year deal with Google in 2018 to host services such as anti-spam and removal of child sexual abuse content on its servers.

Google initially struggled to communicate with Mr. Musk to discuss the unpaid bills, and instead contacted Mr. Musk by contacting SpaceX staff, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. I tried to contact you.

Yaccarino, who took over as CEO in early June, helped mend ties and met with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. They said Mr. Musk is in favor of a changed relationship.

The two companies are also in talks about a broader partnership, including Google’s advertising spend on Twitter and use of Twitter’s API, the person added.

Twitter typically pays between $200 million and $300 million a year for Google’s cloud services, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Google did not immediately respond to the Insider’s request for comment, while Twitter responded with a standard automated response, which did not address the Insider’s inquiry.

Since Musk bought Twitter in October, he has claimed the social-media company was on the road to bankruptcy and slashed spending. He cut Twitter’s workforce halfway through his first week, and has been phasing out other staff since.

Under Mr. Musk’s control, Twitter has also cut back on free meals for employees, auctioned off company merchandise and office supplies such as commercial pizza ovens and swivel chairs, and increased access to some of the site’s services. By introducing a charge for access, they tried to bring in more revenue. It is a blue check verification program.

Google Cloud wasn’t the only company Twitter borrowed money from. The lawsuits allege Twitter has stopped paying bills to companies under Musk’s control. The allegations ranged from unpaid bills to a marketing company for branded merchandise rented to Twitter’s offices, leading to Twitter being kicked out of its Boulder, Colorado offices.

