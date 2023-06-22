Fitting in a mold: Behind the scenes at Micro Systems UK





Med-Tech Innovation News was invited to Micro Systems UK headquarters to learn more about the company.

Micro Systems offers a wide range of services for mold and component manufacturing in the medical device sector. It was founded in 2003 and has been headquartered in Golborne, Warrington since. The manufacturer also has facilities in Singapore, and on the UK site he has a sister company called Optimold, founded in 2010.

The company’s background includes two directors with high precision mold development experience prior to 2003 and other senior staff with over 100 years of combined experience in the field.

Since its establishment, there have been continuous investments in technology such as mold manufacturing capabilities, micro injection molding machines, metrology equipment, clean rooms and staff. Med-Tech Innovation toured the facility, which includes a Class 7 cleanroom with six specialized micro-molding machines and instrumentation that can measure to sub-nanometers.

Sales and marketing coordinator Alex Clark explained that while the company boasts some of the UK’s top mold designers, Microsystems’ manufacturing capabilities include milling, grinding and cutting as well as molding and design. bottom. The company added conformal technology eight years ago. Enhance manufacturing capabilities to meet thermal profiling challenges with mold tools.

We also have extensive experience in manufacturing design, molding design and micro-molding design. We have experience with various mold technologies such as conformal cooling, servo drivers for tightening and loosening, and various sensors to monitor filling speed, pressure and temperature inside the cavity.

Quality machinery is a key factor and we also include many other reputable organizations within our company. This includes Siemens NX 3D CAD software for mold design and simulation, Kern Pyramid Micro Milling machines, machines from Netstal and Staubli Robotics, and metrology equipment from Alicona, Keyence, Bruker and Hexagon.

Clark said of the extensive instrumentation: “It’s very nice to have this machine for making steel or making parts to tight tolerances, but if you can’t measure accurately, it doesn’t matter.”

Clark said he worked closely with Wittmann-Battenfeld during the development of the micro-molding machine the company offered at its facility to test and push the boundaries of what could be achieved with micro-molding. explained.

We have done a lot of development work to understand what can be achieved with these machines for process and injection control.

Despite the name Micro, the company makes more than just tiny parts. Its portfolio includes medical device components, drug delivery systems including injector pens and inhalers, diagnostic products for blood analysis, and microfluidic chips. We have extensive experience in the design, manufacture, FAT and validation of medical multi-cavity valve gate large volume injection molds. , is widely supplied to the pharmaceutical and ophthalmic markets, with the majority of its production serving the medical device and diagnostic fields.

Our Singapore facility is a good complement to our UK headquarters, allowing us to shorten manufacturing lead times for low cavitation prototype/pre-production tooling. Design lead times can also be shortened, allowing our colleagues in Singapore to effectively complete a full day of work and complete the design by the time the UK team leaves the office in the afternoon and arrives in the office the next morning.

Commenting on the establishment of Optimold, Clark said: Micro Systems has been making ultra-precision medical molds since 2003 and quickly realized that his customers needed validation and often needed to manufacture components as well. Therefore, we established Optimold to provide additional services to our customers.

We started with this small unit and have gradually expanded over the years down the business park and across the road to Optimold.

