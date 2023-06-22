Avatar startup Genies launches $1 million fund for developers building AR experiences





Genies, the Bob Iger-backed avatar technology company, announced Thursday the launch of a developer engagement fund to reward developers for building AR experiences via its recently announced Genies developer kit. . The total amount of the fund is 1 million dollars.

Genies reward certain developers based on their level of traction, including the number of users participating in an avatar experience, the frequency of engagement, and the number of users interacting with digital items within the experience.

The company said it will introduce a developer kit in May that will give select developers access to Genies’ full tech stack, allowing them to launch mini-apps and customize their avatars to match their own aesthetics. or create experiences ranging from mini-games to virtual social worlds. .

Mini-apps will be launched within Genies’ upcoming super-apps to be released this fall. The network includes his Genies Silver Studio, his DIY digital fashion app (still in beta) where users dress up and personalize their avatar.

The developer kit also includes XR (augmented reality) compatibility, meaning your avatar experience may work well with mobile AR, AR glasses, and VR headsets. However, the experience starts on mobile first.

We think this is very important, especially in the context of the Apple Vision Pro, Genies CEO Akash Nigam told TechCrunch in an interview. When we were building this in 2017, we knew that at some point we would live in an augmented world. And when that happens, any kind of social or interactive experience you want to do with your friends, whether it’s a mini-game, some sort of social network, or a use case, you need an avatar. Prerequisites XR compatibility technology enables any of these avatars and creations to be effectively and performantly generated in the AR world.

The new Engagement Fund and Developer Kit are by application only. The first developer to be accepted into the fund will typically be a college student or other novice who has been selected for the Genies Developer Incubator to provide guidance and tips on how to launch her own AR experience.

The company plans to launch its first cohort this summer. Developers can submit applications through his Genies website.

We really want to work with each developer to help them grow their experience through the dev kit, Nigam said. We want to make sure people are leveraging these avatars in additive ways across the ecosystem. We also want to be able to encourage people to build experiences the right way.

Nigam said Genie’s is selective about the developers it accepts. It takes several years of coding experience for a developer to fully understand the technology.

Over time, we’ve built it so that Avatar experiences can be created with little technical expertise, he added.

The company will initially accept hundreds of developers to join the million-dollar pool and receive monthly rewards. By early 2024, Genies will host thousands of developers.

In practice, Nigam said, it all comes down to how best to support how many developers to start with.

